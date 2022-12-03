An offseason of dedication and hard work led Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg junior Halle Moomaw to the season she had.
Moomaw finished the season with 340 kills, 84 aces, and 84 blocks. She finished in the area in all of those categories.
"The mindset was different this year," head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "She knew how crucial it was to improve. When you set that goal for yourself, and someone tells you this is what you got to do, some kids can do it, and some kids can't. She was determined. Did she get frustrated? Yes, but any kid would. She snapped right back out of it, and she wanted more."
Needless to say, Moomaw got what she wanted.
The 6-foot-3-inch middle blocker won the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team, leaving her coach thrilled.
"I'm ecstatic about that," Schlechte said. "I'm very proud of her accomplishments; I feel like she's getting a lot of awards, and I think it's very well-deserving; she was a huge part of our team; she was our 'stud' of the team."
Those honors didn't come lightly, though.
Moomaw worked tirelessly during the offseason to get to this point.
"She's put in a ton of time as far as making her feet faster and trying to find holes," Rapid Fire Volleyball Club coach Lisa Peifer said. "She's so big that she can go out there and pound the ball down on a lot of teams, but she's also learning how to work around blocks."
"If you had seen her from the beginning to where she is now, it would have been tremendous growth, as far as that goes," Rapid Fire Volleyball Club coach Brittany Tavenner added. "You could tell that she felt very heavy on her feet and didn't feel super confident in what we were having her do, and by the end of the summer, she was going through everything like a natural."
The one area that Tavennar and Moomaw worked on the most, though, was Tavennar's jump-training program.
A program that prioritizes technique, Tavenner said that the jump-training program helps focus on verticality with players, among other aspects of the body.
"Whenever they don't play basketball or do anything else during the winter except play for us, we only practice one or two days a week, so they will have a little more time to put into things," Tavenner said. "So, we developed a jump training program that had them jumping one or two days a week, working on speed and footwork and building different muscle groups, a lot of core, body training, and injury prevention.
"It takes a lot."
But it wasn't only the club coaches that helped her during the offseason.
Schlechte also helped Moomaw improve.
"Things that we did work on a lot this summer were her strength, speed, and serving," Schlechte said. "From Day 1 this summer, I saw a lot of potential in her serve, and I know that sectional night didn't go as planned, but during regionals, she had a nice run almost every night. During the summertime, we did work with a lot of speed with our middles. Brianna Hewing came in and helped with the middle drills, so she was in charge. I knew she wanted to go pretty high in college, so I talked with her, telling her basically what I've learned with my own two daughters going D-I and D-II and what the expectations are going to be, and how they have to have a strong mental aspect of the game also. Once you get into college, it's a lot more intense, so we tried pushing her. She's very coachable, so she worked very hard. She put in more effort than I've seen in a long time."
The hard work ultimately paid off.
Moomaw's numbers increased across the board from her sophomore to her junior season. She finished with 114 more kills, 79 more aces, and 11 more blocks.
What that hard work also led to, though, was more winning.
The Hatchets won a seventh-straight regional championship and were seven points away from reaching the Class 1A Super-Sectionals, with Moomaw at the forefront.
