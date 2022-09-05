VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony at the Richland County Invitational
St. Anthony finished 3-2 at the Richland County Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost to Fairfield in straight sets (25-27, 13-25) and Edwards County in straight sets (23-25, 15-25) before defeating Palestine Hutsonville in straight sets (25-8, 25-23), Mt. Carmel in three sets (25-16, 21-25, 15-12), and Tolono Unity in straight sets (25-18, 25-23).
Ally Repking finished the tournament with two digs. Anna Faber had three kills, three aces, 18 assists, and 11 digs. Addie Wernsing had four kills, three aces, 37 assists, and 17 digs. Laney Coffin had one kill, two aces, and four digs. Hailey Niebrugge had two aces and four assists. Abbi Hatton had 20 kills, three aces, two blocks, and 30 digs. Addi Nuxoll had one kill and seven digs. Taylor Quandt had 23 digs. Kenzie Kabbes had one ace and seven digs. Lucy Fearday had 17 kills, two aces, three blocks, and four digs. Maddie Kibler had 17 kills, two aces, and 33 digs. Anna Niemeyer had eight kills, four aces, two blocks, and five digs, and Sophia Seagle had 15 kills, five aces, one block, four assists, and four digs.
