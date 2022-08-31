VOLLEYBALL
Okaw Valley 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Karlee Smith finished with eight kills, one ace, and one dig for the Cowden-Herrick Beecher City volleyball team against Okaw Valley Monday.
"Karlee played well," head coach Katy Noble said. "One thing I noticed about Karlee this year is that she has come into her body; her tall, long body. Last year, she was figuring it out, and this year she has put it all together, and she is pretty amazing to watch."
Smith's efforts weren't good enough to put the Bobcats (4-3) over the top, though, as CHBC fell in straight sets, losing the first 18-25 and the second 15-25.
But even with the loss, Noble still thought there were some bright spots from the match.
"I thought we did a lot of things well in that loss," Noble said. "I thought we had a lot of strong attacks; I thought we showed a lot of scrappiness by getting to a lot of balls, and I would say that the score doesn't necessarily show the effort put forth by the girls tonight."
Aside from Smith's night, Gracie Heckert finished with two kills, two aces, and three digs. Madison Wojcik finished with two kills, seven assists, and four digs. Marissa Summers finished with one kill, one ace, four assists, and four digs. Kaycie Stefanski finished with one ace and one dig. Birgen Schlanser finished with six digs, and Kyleigh Wallace finished with one kill, one ace, and one block.
South Central 1, Woodlawn 1
South Central and Woodlawn each won one set Monday before gym conditions suspended the contest.
Heat and humidity caused dangerous floor conditions, forcing officials to halt the action.
Woodlawn won the first set 25-22, while the Lady Cougars took the second 25-22. South Central (1-1) was leading in the third set, 11-7 before the game stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.