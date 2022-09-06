Thirteen area volleyball teams are now in Week 3 of action.
Below is the Effingham Daily News Top-4 — an article highlighting the area's best volleyball teams this season. All records and statistics are through Sept. 5.
This list will be available every Wednesday in the Effingham Daily News and online at effinghamdailynews.com.
No. 1
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
The Hatchets are currently 3-0 this season with a 1-0 mark in the National Trail Conference. They have not dropped one set yet and are gearing up for the Crossroads Classic Volleyball Tournament, held this weekend at Effingham High School, Effingham Junior High School, and Sacred Heart Grade School. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) has a boatload of weapons, starting with junior Ella Kinkelaar. Kinkelaar has four aces, 16 kills, 41 assists, eight digs, and two blocks this season. Gabby Vonderheide adds two aces, 23 kills, and 13 digs, Halle Moomaw follows with eight aces, 17 kills, one dig, and six blocks, and Samantha Hayes rounds out the bunch with 14 kills, 12 assists, six digs, and two blocks. Kinley Quast is also one of the area's best liberos, totaling five aces, 10 assists, and 22 digs.
No. 2
Newton Lady Eagles
The Lady Eagles are currently 8-4 after a pair of third-place showings at the Fairfield Mule Kickoff and the Richland County Invitational. Several Newton players are putting up great numbers to start the season. Faith Shull has 12 aces, 46 kills, three assists, 20 blocks, and 15 digs. Gracie Smithenry has 46 kills, one assist, three blocks, and seven digs. Emma Rauch has 46 kills, 24 digs, 19 aces, three assists, and two blocks, and Paige Zumbahlen has 42 kills, one assist, two blocks, and 18 digs. Elley Bennett has also been a steady presence in the back row, compiling 10 aces, 15 assists, three kills, and 55 digs from the libero position, while Brooke Schafer is emerging as one of the best setters in the area. Schafer has 20 kills, 182 assists, eight blocks, 43 digs, and five aces this season.
No. 3
St. Anthony Bulldogs
The Bulldogs are 5-3 after finishing 3-2 at the Richland County Invitational over the weekend. St. Anthony is 1-0 within the National Trail Conference as of Sept. 5. The Bulldogs should be one of the better squads in the league this year, with a pair of strong hitters in Abbi Hatton and Lucy Fearday. So far this season, Hatton has 37 kills, seven aces, two blocks, and 30 digs, while Fearday has 19 kills, eight blocks, eight aces, and four digs.
No. 4
North Clay Lady Cardinals
The Lady Cardinals are one of the biggest surprise teams this year, sitting at 4-3 through seven matches. They defeated Teutopolis in the Fairfield Mule Kickoff and have a solid team all-around. Allison Czyzewski has 39 kills, 11 blocks, and 15 digs. Camdyn Tappendorf has 31 kills, five aces, five blocks, and 56 digs. Maggie Ethridge has 16 kills, five aces, one block, and a whopping 100 digs, and Callie Johnson has 14 kills, four aces, and 58 digs. The returning Miah Ballard — who was out with an injury — has been a figure in the lineup with five kills and 38 digs, too.
MISSING THE CUT: Cumberland, Altamont, Teutopolis, Effingham
