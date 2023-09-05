EFFINGHAM — Volleyball season has entered Week 3 of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) calendar year.
With that, below is the first edition of the Effingham Daily News Top 5 — an article highlighting the top-five volleyball teams in the area.
No. 1 — Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
Current record: 3-0
Editor’s note: No surprise here; the Hatchets are the clear-cut No. 1 team in the area after returning nearly 100 percent of their production from one season ago and more experience under their belts. They have a perfect mix of everything and are off to a good start with a perfect record and not one set dropped. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg will be the favorites for another National Trail Conference Tournament championship but have their eyes square on something bigger — and shiner — than that.
No. 2 — Effingham Flaming Hearts
Current record: 4-0
Editor’s note: Effingham defeated crosstown rival St. Anthony convincingly and pose a threat for anyone with their solid front-row attack led by juniors Bella Austin and Sidney Donaldson. They also have a strong setter in junior Hannah Thompson and are well-coached with Laurie Bohnhoff, who enters her second stint with the Hearts. Effingham can challenge for an Apollo Conference title and a regional this year with the strength up-front.
No. 3 — Teutopolis Lady Shoes
Current record: 6-4
Editor’s note: Have the most underrated front-row attack in the area with five hitters that can all swing aggressively. Teutopolis is off to an impressive start to the year and has a Hall of Fame head coach on the sidelines who knows how to win big games. The Lady Shoes can challenge for a regional title this year, which hasn’t happened since 2018.
No. 4 — Effingham (St. Anthony) Bulldogs
Current record: 5-2
Editor’s note: The Bulldogs lost more than they had imagined one season ago with hitter Lucy Fearday, setter Anna Faber, and head coach Cathy Wenthe, and that has shown on the court. St. Anthony has yet to win a game of importance this year (lost to Effingham and Fairfield at the Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament), but the good news for them is that it’s early. Right now, though, St. Anthony still has a lot of kinks to iron out.
No. 5 — Louisville (North Clay) Lady Cardinals
Current record: 7-2
Editor’s note: North Clay brings to the table a very balanced attack, with five players at, or around, 30 kills in nine matches. Additionally, the Lady Cardinals also have a strong setter (senior Camdyn Tappendorf) that helps make the system run smoothly. North Clay will be a sleeper team in the National Trail this season and also has the team to make a run at a regional and beyond.
