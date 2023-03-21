EFFINGHAM — From March until October, St. Anthony senior Eli Levitt wasn't just lethal at the plate, he also proved to be a weapon on the mound.
Levitt did everything and then some, as he helped lead the Bulldogs to a regional championship as a junior and then rebounded to win the National Trail Conference Tournament and outright regular season championship while being named the NTC Most Valuable Player to start his senior year.
Levitt batted .402 with a .469 slugging percentage and a 1.250 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 34 RBIs and 25 runs scored in the fall. He also added a 6-1 record and 1.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 39 innings pitched.
Before that, Levitt batted .491 with a 1.187 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 17 games as a junior.
"I think Eli's spring season just carried over into the fall," St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke said. "He had a tremendous spring season last year, offensively and on the mound, but what he did this fall, he dominated both."
While both his junior spring and senior fall seasons were noteworthy, Kreke is looking forward to seeing what he can do in his final spring slate.
Kreke, like Levitt, knows the confidence will be there no matter the opponent, as well.
"He tends to get better offensively when the pitching gets stronger and that's what it takes," Kreke said. "When you're going against each other's best pitcher, you know the pitching will be good, the defense will be good; you need to be able to score runs and that's what we were able to do."
GET TO KNOW ELI
Q: What was your favorite moment of the fall season?
LEVITT: Having a young team and seeing them adjust and start succeeding.
Q: What was the funniest moment from the fall season?
LEVITT: Practices when we were playing music.
Q: What is your routine before games, during games and after games?
LEVITT: Before games, go to the gas station and get something to eat real quick. During games, I try to do my own thing, bond with the team and do some batting practices and after games, I go home and eat more food.
Q: What is your favorite sport besides baseball?
LEVITT: Indiana Hoosiers basketball
Q: What is your favorite restaurant?
LEVITT: El Rancherito
Q: What is your walk-up song?
LEVITT: Here for a Good Time - George Strait
Q: What is your favorite baseball team?
LEVITT: St. Louis Cardinals
Q: Who is your favorite baseball player?
LEVITT: Rhys Hoskins
Q: What would you do with your winnings if you won the lottery?
LEVITT: Buy a new truck.
Q: I need concert tickets to see...
LEVITT: Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs
