Note – sports listed without “Boys” or “Girls” in front of the sport name are coed events
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 Baseball
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Altamont, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
• Effingham at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.
• Newton at Robinson, 4 p.m.
• Shelbyville at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
• Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Newton at Mattoon Invitational, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Golf
• Effingham, Teutopolis, Sullivan at Sullivan Country Club, 4 p.m.
Golf
• Louisville (North Clay) at Richland Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 Baseball
• Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Mulberry Grove, 4:30 p.m.
• Brownstown/St. Elmo at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
• Louisville (North Clay) at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
• Teutopolis, Effingham, Dieterich at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
• Effingham (St. Anthony), Pana, Taylorville, Lincolnwood at Oak Terrace Resort, 4 p.m.
Golf
• Altamont at Shelbyville, 4 p.m.
• Louisville (North Clay) at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
• Effingham at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
• Flora at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
• Teutopolis at Mt. Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
• Effingham at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Altamont, 7 p.m.
• Mt. Carmel at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• Altamont at Cisne, 6 p.m.
• Dieterich at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
• Effingham at Charleston, 6 p.m.
• Farmer City (Blue Ridge) at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.
• Louisville (North Clay) at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 5 p.m.
• Marshall at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m.
• Newton at Casey-Westfield, 6 p.m.
• St. Elmo/Brownstown at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 6 p.m.
• Teutopolis at Neoga, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 Baseball
• Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Altamont, 7 p.m.
• Dieterich at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Teutopolis, 7 p.m.
• Farina (South Central) at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
• Louisville (North Clay) at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
• Effingham at Mt. Zion Invitational, 1 p.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
• Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at South Side Country Club, 1 p.m.
Friday Night Lights – Week 4
• Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
• Mt. Carmel at Newton, 7 p.m.
• Toledo (Cumberland) at Villa Grove, 7 p.m.
Golf
• Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Public Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Volleyball New Berlin Ray Long Volleyball Classic
• Match 8: Virden (North Mac) v. Toledo (Cumberland) at Elementary Gym, 6:30 p.m.
• Match 13: Valmeyer v. Toledo (Cumberland) at Pretzel Dome, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 Baseball
• Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor Invitational at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 10 a.m.
• Teutopolis, Altamont, Neoga, Louisville (North Clay) at Louisville (North Clay) Cardinal Classic Tournament, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
• Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Dieterich, Newton, Louisville (North Clay) at Olney Central College, 9:30 a.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony), Neoga, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Toledo (Cumberland) at Tuscola Classic, 10 a.m.
Girls Golf
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Hickory Point Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
• Effingham at Chatham (Glenwood) Titan Girls Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Alton Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
• Teutopolis, Newton at Paris Doubles Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Soccer
• Carlyle at Teutopolis, 11 a.m.
• Effingham (St. Anthony) at Olney (Richland County), 11 a.m.
• Taylorville at Effingham, 11 a.m.
Volleyball Charleston Lady Trojan Invitational
• Match 1: Charleston v. Mattoon at Baker Gym, 8:30 a.m.
• Match 2: Effingham v. Decatur (MacArthur) at West Gym, 8:30 a.m.
• Match 3: Decatur (MacArthur) v. Charleston at Baker Gym, 9:30 a.m.
• Match 4: Carbondale v. Highland at West Gym, 9:30 a.m.
• Match 5: Highland v. Effingham at Baker Gym, 10:30 a.m.
• Match 6: Carbondale v. Mattoon at West Gym, 10:30 a.m.
• Match 7: Effingham v. Charleston at Baker Gym, 12 p.m.
• Match 8: Decatur (MacArthur) v. Highland at West Gym, 12 p.m.
• Match 9: Carbondale v. Charleston at Baker Gym, 1 p.m.
• Match 10: Mattoon v. Effingham at West Gym, 1 p.m.
• Match 11: Highland v. Mattoon at Baker Gym, 2 p.m.
• Match 12: Carbondale v. Decatur (MacArthur) at West Gym, 2 p.m.
• Match 13: Charleston v. Highland at Baker Gym, 3:30 p.m.
• Match 14: Mattoon v. Decatur (MacArthur) at West Gym, 3:30 p.m.
• Match 15: Effingham v. Carbondale at Baker Gym, 4:30 p.m.
New Berlin Ray Long Volleyball Classic
• Match 20: Toledo (Cumberland) v. Raymond (Lincolnwood) at Elementary Gym, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 Baseball
• Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, Brownstown/St. Elmo at Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament, TBD
• Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
• Dieterich at Bluford (Webber), 4:30 p.m.
• Odin at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
• Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
• Woodlawn at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
• Altamont, Sullivan, Arcola at St. Elmo Golf Club, 4 p.m.
• Effingham at Apollo Conference Tournament, TBD
• Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Effingham Country Club, 1 p.m.
• Newton at Robinson, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
• Effingham at Apollo Conference Tournament, TBD
• Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Foreway Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Golf
• Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Public Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
• Mattoon at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
• Salem at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
• Effingham at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Moweaqua (Central A&M), 5 p.m.
• Dieterich at Louisville (North Clay), 6:15 p.m.
• Farina (South Central) at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Windsor High, 5:15 p.m.
• Greenville at Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
• St. Elmo/Brownstown at Casey-Westfield, 6 p.m.
• Toledo (Cumberland) at Neoga, 6 p.m.
