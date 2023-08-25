Note – sports listed without “Boys” or “Girls” in front of the sport name are coed events
Baseball
– Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 10 a.m.
Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic
– Game 1: Teutopolis v. Louisville (North Clay), 9 a.m.
– Game 2: Effingham (St. Anthony) v. Dieterich, 11 a.m.
– Game 3: G1 Loser v. G2 Loser, 1 p.m.
– Game 4: G1 Winner v. G2 Winner, 3 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD
– Teutopolis at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
– Altamont at Clinton Light It Up Invitational, 7 p.m.
– Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland), Newton at Acklin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
– Louisville (North Clay) at Tom Wickham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
– Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
– Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Effingham (St. Anthony) Invitational, 9 a.m.
Soccer
Charleston Red and Gold Tournament
– Match 1: Charleston v. Robinson at Field 1, 10 a.m.
– Match 2: Danville v. Effingham at Field 2, 10 a.m.
– Match 3: Altamont v. Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Field 3, 10 a.m.
– Match 4: Arthur (Christian) v. Olney (Richland County) at Field 4, 10 a.m.
– Match 5: Rantoul v. Mattoon at Field 2, 11:30 a.m.
– Match 6: Newton v. Teutopolis at Field 4, 11:30 a.m.
– Match 7: M1 Loser v. M2 Loser at Field 1, 1 p.m.
– Match 8: M1 Winner v. M2 Winner at Field 2, 1 p.m.
– Match 9: M3 Loser v. M4 Loser at Field 3, 1 p.m.
– Match 10: M3 Winner v. M4 Winner at Field 4, 1 p.m.
– Match 11: M5 Loser v. M6 Loser at Field 1, 2:30 p.m.
– Match 12: M5 Winner v. M6 Winner at Field 3, 2:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament
– Game 4: Louisville (North Clay) v. Junction (Gallatin County) at Fairfield High, 8:30 a.m.
– Game 8: Louisville (North Clay) v. Newton at Fairfield High, 9:20 a.m.
– Game 11: Cisne v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 10:10 a.m.
– Game 16: Junction (Gallatin County) v. Newton at Fairfield High, 11 a.m.
– Game 19: Norris City (Omaha-Enfield) v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 11:50 a.m.
– Game 20: Louisville (North Clay) v. Chester at Fairfield High, 11:50 a.m.
– Game 23: Lawrenceville v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 12:40 p.m.
– Game 24: Newton v. Chester at Fairfield High, 12:40 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham Charles Scanavino Volleyball Tournament
– Game 1: Warrensburg-Latham v. Buffalo (Tri-City) at Warrensburg-Latham High, 9 a.m.
– Game 2: Macon (Meridian) v. Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 9 a.m.
– Game 3: Macon (Meridian) v. Athens at Warrensburg-Latham High, 10 a.m.
– Game 4: Warrensburg-Latham v. Stanford (Olympia) at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 10 a.m.
– Game 5: Buffalo (Tri-City) v. Stanford (Olympia) at Warrensburg-Latham High, 11:15 a.m.
– Game 6: Athens v. Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 11:15 a.m.
– Game 7: 3rd/4th Place at Warrensburg-Latham High, 12:15 p.m.
– Game 8: 5th/6th Place at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 12:15 p.m.
– Game 9: 1st/2nd Place at Warrensburg-Latham High, 1:15 p.m.
Baseball
– Dieterich at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
– Odin at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.
– Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Teutopolis at Robinson at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort, 4 p.m.
– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Meadowview Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
– Effingham, Charleston, Champaign (Central) at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
– Casey-Westfield at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
– Newton at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 6 p.m.
– Louisville (North Clay) at Grayville, 5 p.m.
– St. Elmo/Brownstown at Nokomis, 6 p.m.
– Woodlawn at Farina (South Central), 6:15 p.m.
Baseball
– Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Louisvile (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
– Brownstown/St. Elmo at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
– Dieterich at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
– Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Altamont, Pana, Hillsboro at Oak Terrace Resort, 4 p.m.
– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Salem, 4 p.m.
– Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Public Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
– Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Robinson, Lawrenceville at Paris, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
– Salem at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
– Effingham at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
– Flora at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
– Newton at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
– Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
– Effingham at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.
– Pana at Newton, 5:30 p.m.
– Vandalia at Altamont, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
– Altamont at Newton, 5:15 p.m.
– Effingham at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m.
– Neoga at Arcola, 6 p.m.
– Teutopolis at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
– Toledo (Cumberland) at Charleston, 6 p.m.
– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
Baseball
– Brownstown/St. Elmo at Mulberry Grove, 4:30 p.m.
– Odin at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
– Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at General Dacey Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
– Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
– Dieterich at Odin, 4:30 p.m.
– Mulberry Grove at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.
– Ramsey at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
– Wayne City at Farina (South Central), 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Newton at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
– Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Charleston at Ballard Nature Center, 4 p.m.
Golf
– Altamont at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
– Louisville (North Clay) at Clay County Country Club, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.
– Newton at Olney (Richland County), 4:30 p.m.
– Teutopolis at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
– Carlyle at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
– Newton at Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 5 p.m.
– Vandalia at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
– Altamont at Sullivan, 5 p.m.
– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Ramsey, 6 p.m.
– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Robinson, 6 p.m.
– Farina (South Central) at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
– Lawrenceville at Louisville (North Clay), 5 p.m.
– Marshall at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
– Mt. Zion at Effingham, 6 p.m.
– St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.
Baseball
– Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 4:30 p.m.
– Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.
– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
– Neoga at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
– Teutopolis at Odin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
– Teutopolis, Newton at Olney (Richland County) Invitational, 1 p.m.
– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Altamont, Ramsey at St. Elmo Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Friday Night Lights – Week 2– Mt. Carmel at Effingham, 7 p.m.
– Newton at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
– Toledo (Cumberland) at Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City), 7 p.m.
Golf– Ramsey at Altamont, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis– Effingham, Teutopolis at Heather Bradshaw Memorial, 1 p.m.
