Note – sports listed without “Boys” or “Girls” in front of the sport name are coed events

Baseball

– Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 10 a.m.

Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic

– Game 1: Teutopolis v. Louisville (North Clay), 9 a.m.

– Game 2: Effingham (St. Anthony) v. Dieterich, 11 a.m.

– Game 3: G1 Loser v. G2 Loser, 1 p.m.

– Game 4: G1 Winner v. G2 Winner, 3 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD

– Teutopolis at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

– Altamont at Clinton Light It Up Invitational, 7 p.m.

– Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland), Newton at Acklin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

– Louisville (North Clay) at Tom Wickham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

– Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

– Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Effingham (St. Anthony) Invitational, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Charleston Red and Gold Tournament

– Match 1: Charleston v. Robinson at Field 1, 10 a.m.

– Match 2: Danville v. Effingham at Field 2, 10 a.m.

– Match 3: Altamont v. Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Field 3, 10 a.m.

– Match 4: Arthur (Christian) v. Olney (Richland County) at Field 4, 10 a.m.

– Match 5: Rantoul v. Mattoon at Field 2, 11:30 a.m.

– Match 6: Newton v. Teutopolis at Field 4, 11:30 a.m.

– Match 7: M1 Loser v. M2 Loser at Field 1, 1 p.m.

– Match 8: M1 Winner v. M2 Winner at Field 2, 1 p.m.

– Match 9: M3 Loser v. M4 Loser at Field 3, 1 p.m.

– Match 10: M3 Winner v. M4 Winner at Field 4, 1 p.m.

– Match 11: M5 Loser v. M6 Loser at Field 1, 2:30 p.m.

– Match 12: M5 Winner v. M6 Winner at Field 3, 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament

– Game 4: Louisville (North Clay) v. Junction (Gallatin County) at Fairfield High, 8:30 a.m.

– Game 8: Louisville (North Clay) v. Newton at Fairfield High, 9:20 a.m.

– Game 11: Cisne v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 10:10 a.m.

– Game 16: Junction (Gallatin County) v. Newton at Fairfield High, 11 a.m.

– Game 19: Norris City (Omaha-Enfield) v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 11:50 a.m.

– Game 20: Louisville (North Clay) v. Chester at Fairfield High, 11:50 a.m.

– Game 23: Lawrenceville v. Teutopolis at Fairfield High, 12:40 p.m.

– Game 24: Newton v. Chester at Fairfield High, 12:40 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham Charles Scanavino Volleyball Tournament

– Game 1: Warrensburg-Latham v. Buffalo (Tri-City) at Warrensburg-Latham High, 9 a.m.

– Game 2: Macon (Meridian) v. Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 9 a.m.

– Game 3: Macon (Meridian) v. Athens at Warrensburg-Latham High, 10 a.m.

– Game 4: Warrensburg-Latham v. Stanford (Olympia) at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 10 a.m.

– Game 5: Buffalo (Tri-City) v. Stanford (Olympia) at Warrensburg-Latham High, 11:15 a.m.

– Game 6: Athens v. Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 11:15 a.m.

– Game 7: 3rd/4th Place at Warrensburg-Latham High, 12:15 p.m.

– Game 8: 5th/6th Place at Warrensburg-Latham Middle, 12:15 p.m.

– Game 9: 1st/2nd Place at Warrensburg-Latham High, 1:15 p.m.

Baseball

– Dieterich at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

– Odin at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.

– Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Teutopolis at Robinson at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort, 4 p.m.

– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Meadowview Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

– Effingham, Charleston, Champaign (Central) at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

– Casey-Westfield at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

– Newton at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 6 p.m.

– Louisville (North Clay) at Grayville, 5 p.m.

– St. Elmo/Brownstown at Nokomis, 6 p.m.

– Woodlawn at Farina (South Central), 6:15 p.m.

Baseball

– Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Louisvile (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.

– Brownstown/St. Elmo at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

– Dieterich at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

– Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Altamont, Pana, Hillsboro at Oak Terrace Resort, 4 p.m.

– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Salem, 4 p.m.

– Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Public Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

– Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Robinson, Lawrenceville at Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

– Salem at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

– Effingham at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

– Flora at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

– Newton at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

– Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

– Effingham at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4 p.m.

– Pana at Newton, 5:30 p.m.

– Vandalia at Altamont, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

– Altamont at Newton, 5:15 p.m.

– Effingham at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m.

– Neoga at Arcola, 6 p.m.

– Teutopolis at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

– Toledo (Cumberland) at Charleston, 6 p.m.

– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Dieterich, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Baseball

– Brownstown/St. Elmo at Mulberry Grove, 4:30 p.m.

– Odin at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

– Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at General Dacey Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

– Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

– Dieterich at Odin, 4:30 p.m.

– Mulberry Grove at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.

– Ramsey at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

– Wayne City at Farina (South Central), 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Newton at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

– Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Charleston at Ballard Nature Center, 4 p.m.

Golf

– Altamont at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

– Louisville (North Clay) at Clay County Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.

– Newton at Olney (Richland County), 4:30 p.m.

– Teutopolis at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

– Carlyle at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

– Newton at Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 5 p.m.

– Vandalia at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

– Altamont at Sullivan, 5 p.m.

– Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Ramsey, 6 p.m.

– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Robinson, 6 p.m.

– Farina (South Central) at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.

– Lawrenceville at Louisville (North Clay), 5 p.m.

– Marshall at Dieterich, 6 p.m.

– Mt. Zion at Effingham, 6 p.m.

– St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 5 p.m.

– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.

Baseball

– Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 4:30 p.m.

– Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.

– Effingham (St. Anthony) at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.

– Neoga at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

– Teutopolis at Odin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

– Teutopolis, Newton at Olney (Richland County) Invitational, 1 p.m.

– Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Altamont, Ramsey at St. Elmo Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Friday Night Lights – Week 2– Mt. Carmel at Effingham, 7 p.m.

– Newton at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

– Toledo (Cumberland) at Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City), 7 p.m.

Golf– Ramsey at Altamont, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis– Effingham, Teutopolis at Heather Bradshaw Memorial, 1 p.m.

