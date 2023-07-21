Thursday, Aug. 10 Boys Golf
Effingham at Taylorville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Effingham (St. Anthony) at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Moweaqua Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 11 Boys Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Altamont at Indian Springs Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 14 Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Altamont, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Charleston Country Club, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 Baseball
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.
Louisville (North Clay) at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Decatur (St. Teresa) Invitational, 1 p.m.
Newton at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston JV, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Meadowview Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
Louisville (North Clay) at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16 Baseball
Farina (South Central) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.
Mulberry Grove at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Macon (Meridian), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Meadowview Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Baseball
Bluford (Webber) at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.
Odin at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Rend Lake Golf Complex, 1 p.m.
Newton at Oak Glen Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Bethany (Okaw Valley), Villa Grove at Eagle Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hillsboro at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
Golf
Louisville (North Clay) at Oak Glen Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18 Baseball
Dieterich at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Farina (South Central), 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham at Sullivan, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham, Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4 p.m.
Golf
Altamont at Flora, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19 Baseball
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 10 a.m.
Farina (South Central) at Woodlawn, 10 a.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Rend Lake Golf Complex, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Champaign (Centennial) Charger Invitational, TBD
Monday, Aug. 21 Baseball
Teutopolis at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Champaign (Centennial) Invitational, 12 p.m.
Newton at Richland Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Golf
Louisville (North Clay) at Richland Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Teutopolis, Altamont, Sandoval at St. Elmo Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Paris at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethany (Okaw Valley) at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
Effingham at Salem, 6 p.m.
Ramsey at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 Baseball
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.
Farina (South Central) at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.
Neoga at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Pana, Shelbyville, Staunton at Oak Terrace Resort, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newton at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Cisne at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 6 p.m.
Martinsville at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
Neoga at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 6 p.m.
Oblong at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.
Ramsey at Farina (South Central), 6:15 p.m.
Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23 Baseball
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Teutopolis, 7 p.m.
Farina (South Central) at Bluford (Webber), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Newton at Oblong, 4 p.m.
Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 4 p.m.
Soccer
Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD
Thursday, Aug. 24 Baseball
Louisville (North Clay) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.
Neoga at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Teutopolis, Newton, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Teutopolis, Charleston at Mt. Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newton at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD
Volleyball
Carlyle at Altamont, 5 p.m.
Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
Farina (South Central) at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m.
Hutsonville/Palestine at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.
Louisville (N. Clay) at Bluford (Webber), 5 p.m.
Moweaqua (Central A&M) at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 5 p.m.
Neoga at Sullivan, 6 p.m.
Newton at Effingham, 5 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Vandalia, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis at Salem, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25 Baseball
Altamont at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Wayne City, 4:30 p.m.
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville (North Clay) at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD
Friday Night Lights Week 1
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Toledo (Cumberland) at Pirate Field, 7 p.m.
Effingham at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at Newton, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Teutopolis at Champaign (Centennial) Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.
Golf
Louisville (North Clay) at Clay County Country Club, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 26 Baseball
Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 10 a.m.
Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Dieterich, Louisville (North Clay) at Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD
Teutopolis at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Altamont at Clinton Light It Up Invitational, 7 p.m.
Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland), Newton at Acklin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Louisville (North Clay) at Tom Wickham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Effingham (St. Anthony) Invitational, 9 a.m.
Soccer
Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD
Volleyball
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Martinsville Tournament, TBD
Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Tournament, TBD
Teutopolis, Newton, Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Lady Mules Kickoff Tournament, TBD
