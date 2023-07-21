Thursday, Aug. 10 Boys Golf

Effingham at Taylorville Invitational, 8 a.m.

Effingham (St. Anthony) at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Moweaqua Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 Boys Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Altamont at Indian Springs Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Altamont, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort, 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Charleston Country Club, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Baseball

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.

Louisville (North Clay) at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Decatur (St. Teresa) Invitational, 1 p.m.

Newton at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Charleston JV, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Meadowview Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Louisville (North Clay) at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 Baseball

Farina (South Central) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.

Mulberry Grove at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Macon (Meridian), 4:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Meadowview Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Baseball

Bluford (Webber) at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4:30 p.m.

Odin at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Rend Lake Golf Complex, 1 p.m.

Newton at Oak Glen Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Bethany (Okaw Valley), Villa Grove at Eagle Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hillsboro at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.

Golf

Louisville (North Clay) at Oak Glen Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 Baseball

Dieterich at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Farina (South Central), 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham at Sullivan, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham, Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4 p.m.

Golf

Altamont at Flora, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 Baseball

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 10 a.m.

Farina (South Central) at Woodlawn, 10 a.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Rend Lake Golf Complex, 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Champaign (Centennial) Charger Invitational, TBD

Monday, Aug. 21 Baseball

Teutopolis at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Champaign (Centennial) Invitational, 12 p.m.

Newton at Richland Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Golf

Louisville (North Clay) at Richland Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Teutopolis, Altamont, Sandoval at St. Elmo Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Paris at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bethany (Okaw Valley) at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.

Effingham at Salem, 6 p.m.

Ramsey at Dieterich, 6 p.m.

Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 Baseball

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 4:30 p.m.

Farina (South Central) at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.

Neoga at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Pana, Shelbyville, Staunton at Oak Terrace Resort, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newton at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Cisne at Dieterich, 6 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Mulberry Grove, 6 p.m.

Martinsville at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.

Neoga at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 6 p.m.

Oblong at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.

Ramsey at Farina (South Central), 6:15 p.m.

Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 Baseball

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Teutopolis, 7 p.m.

Farina (South Central) at Bluford (Webber), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Newton at Oblong, 4 p.m.

Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 4 p.m.

Soccer

Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD

Thursday, Aug. 24 Baseball

Louisville (North Clay) at Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.

Neoga at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Teutopolis, Newton, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Casey Country Club Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Teutopolis at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Teutopolis, Charleston at Mt. Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newton at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD

Volleyball

Carlyle at Altamont, 5 p.m.

Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.

Farina (South Central) at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m.

Hutsonville/Palestine at Toledo (Cumberland), 6 p.m.

Louisville (N. Clay) at Bluford (Webber), 5 p.m.

Moweaqua (Central A&M) at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Stewardson-Strasburg High, 5 p.m.

Neoga at Sullivan, 6 p.m.

Newton at Effingham, 5 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Vandalia, 6 p.m.

Teutopolis at Salem, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25 Baseball

Altamont at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 4:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Wayne City, 4:30 p.m.

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville (North Clay) at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD

Friday Night Lights Week 1

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Toledo (Cumberland) at Pirate Field, 7 p.m.

Effingham at Robinson, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at Newton, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Teutopolis at Champaign (Centennial) Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.

Golf

Louisville (North Clay) at Clay County Country Club, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 26 Baseball

Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Windsor High, 10 a.m.

Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis, Dieterich, Louisville (North Clay) at Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic, 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Effingham (St. Anthony) at Edwardsville Invitational, TBD

Teutopolis at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Altamont at Clinton Light It Up Invitational, 7 p.m.

Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland), Newton at Acklin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Louisville (North Clay) at Tom Wickham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony) at Timberlake Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis at Effingham (St. Anthony) Invitational, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton at Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, TBD

Volleyball

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Martinsville Tournament, TBD

Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Tournament, TBD

Teutopolis, Newton, Louisville (North Clay) at Fairfield Lady Mules Kickoff Tournament, TBD

