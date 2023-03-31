Saturday, April 1, 2023

Baseball

— Beecher City [Coop] at Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop], 10 a.m.

— Effingham at Mt. Zion, 11 a.m.

— Moroa-Forsyth at Neoga, 11 a.m.

— Pinckneyville at Farina (South Central), 11 a.m.

— St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 10 a.m.

Brownstown [Coop] Round Robin

**Brownstown [Coop], Hebron (Alden), Martinsville - 10 a.m.

Freeburg Round Robin

**Louisville (North Clay) - TBD

Softball

— Mt. Zion at Effingham, 11 a.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Casey-Westfield, 10 a.m.

Carlyle/Odin [Coop] Round Robin

**Carlyle, Farina (South Central), Odin [Coop] - TBD

Martinsville Round Robin

**Alden-Hebron, Martinsville, St. Elmo [Coop] - 10 a.m.

Rantoul Tournament

— Effingham (St. Anthony) v. St. Joseph-Ogden @ Diamond 8, 9 a.m.

— Winner G1 v. Winner G2 @ Diamond 5, 11:30 a.m.

— Loser G1 v. Loser G2 @ Diamond 7, 11:30 a.m.

Vandalia Tournament

**Newton, Teutopolis - TBD

Monday, April 3, 2023

Baseball

— Dieterich at Flora, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

— Farina (South Central) at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

— Neoga at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Brownstown [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Vandalia at Beecher City [Coop], 4:15 p.m.

— Villa Grove at Toledo (Cumberland), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

— Effingham at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Mt. Zion, 4 p.m.

— Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

— Casey-Westfield at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

— Dieterich at Flora, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Beecher City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Martinsville at St. Elmo [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Windsor [Coop] at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Flora Meet

**Louisville (North Clay) - 4 p.m.

Mattoon Meet

**Altamont, Effingham (St. Anthony), Newton, Mattoon, Olney (Richland County), Paris - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Baseball

— Brownstown [Coop] at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

— Charleston at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

— Mattoon at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

— Newton at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.

— Oblong at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

— Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

— Flora at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

— Newton at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

— Teutopolis at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

— Beecher City [Coop] at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

— Bethany (Okaw Valley) at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Charleston at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

— Farina (South Central) at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

— Greenville at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

— Oblong at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.

— Olney (Richland County) at Clay City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Hutsonville [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Vandalia at St. Elmo [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Altamont Meet

**Altamont, Brownstown [Coop], Louisville (North Clay) - 4 p.m.

Arcola Meet

**Newton - 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Meet

**Neoga - 4 p.m.

Effingham Meet

**Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis - 4 p.m.

Robinson Meet

**Toledo (Cumberland) - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Baseball

— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

— Neoga at Brownstown [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Oblong [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

— Moroa-Forsyth w/ Decatur (St. Teresa) at Effingham (St. Anthony) - 4:30 p.m.

Softball

— Charleston at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.

— Clay City [Coop] at Beecher City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Farina (South Central) at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.

— Sullivan at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Oblong, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Baseball

— Beecher City [Coop] at Neoga, 4:15 p.m.

— Brownstown [Coop] at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

— Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

— Effingham at Dieterich, 4 p.m.

— Vandalia at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

— Woodlawn at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

— Effingham at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Beecher City [Coop] at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 4:30 p.m.

— Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

— Dieterich at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

— Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Hillsboro Meet

**Effingham, Hillsboro, Taylorville

Olney (Richland County) Invitational

**Altamont, Newton, Teutopolis - 4 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2023

Baseball

— Brownstown [Coop] at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

— Farina (South Central) at Carlyle, 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas [Coop] at Toledo (Cumberland), 4:30 p.m.

— Neoga at Oblong [Coop], 4:30 p.m.

— Newton at Terre Haute (West Vigo), 10 a.m.

— Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

— Teutopolis at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Broadlands (Heritage), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

— Newton at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Belleville (West) Boys Invitational

**Effingham - 11 a.m.

Robinson Boys Meet

**Newton - 4 p.m.

Shelbyville Girls Open Meet

**Altamont, Brownstown [Coop], Newton, Teutopolis - 4 p.m.

Troy (Triad) Girls Invitational

**Effingham - 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Baseball

— Altamont at Fairfield, 9 a.m.

— Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Louisville (North Clay), 10 a.m.

— Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour, 11 a.m.

— Neoga at Kansas [Coop], 10 a.m.

— Salem at Teutopolis, 10 a.m.

— Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] at Mulberry Grove, 10 a.m.

— Toledo (Cumberland) at Shelbyville, 11 a.m.

Casey-Westfield Round Robin

**Farina (South Central) - TBD

Boys Tennis

Mattoon Tournament

**Newton, Teutopolis - TBD

Troy (Triad) Invitational

**Effingham, Troy (Triad) - 8:30 a.m.

Softball

— Dieterich at Sullivan, 10 a.m.

— Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 11 a.m.

Farina (South Central) Tournament

**Altamont, Farina (South Central), Toledo (Cumberland) - TBD

Track and Field

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Meet

**Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland) - 4 p.m.

