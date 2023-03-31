Saturday, April 1, 2023
Baseball
— Beecher City [Coop] at Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop], 10 a.m.
— Effingham at Mt. Zion, 11 a.m.
— Moroa-Forsyth at Neoga, 11 a.m.
— Pinckneyville at Farina (South Central), 11 a.m.
— St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 10 a.m.
Brownstown [Coop] Round Robin
**Brownstown [Coop], Hebron (Alden), Martinsville - 10 a.m.
Freeburg Round Robin
**Louisville (North Clay) - TBD
Softball
— Mt. Zion at Effingham, 11 a.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Casey-Westfield, 10 a.m.
Carlyle/Odin [Coop] Round Robin
**Carlyle, Farina (South Central), Odin [Coop] - TBD
Martinsville Round Robin
**Alden-Hebron, Martinsville, St. Elmo [Coop] - 10 a.m.
Rantoul Tournament
— Effingham (St. Anthony) v. St. Joseph-Ogden @ Diamond 8, 9 a.m.
— Winner G1 v. Winner G2 @ Diamond 5, 11:30 a.m.
— Loser G1 v. Loser G2 @ Diamond 7, 11:30 a.m.
Vandalia Tournament
**Newton, Teutopolis - TBD
Monday, April 3, 2023
Baseball
— Dieterich at Flora, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
— Farina (South Central) at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
— Neoga at Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Brownstown [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Vandalia at Beecher City [Coop], 4:15 p.m.
— Villa Grove at Toledo (Cumberland), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
— Effingham at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Mt. Zion, 4 p.m.
— Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
— Casey-Westfield at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
— Dieterich at Flora, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Beecher City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Martinsville at St. Elmo [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Windsor [Coop] at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Flora Meet
**Louisville (North Clay) - 4 p.m.
Mattoon Meet
**Altamont, Effingham (St. Anthony), Newton, Mattoon, Olney (Richland County), Paris - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Baseball
— Brownstown [Coop] at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
— Charleston at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
— Mattoon at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
— Newton at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
— Oblong at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
— Teutopolis at Olney (Richland County), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
— Flora at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
— Newton at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
— Teutopolis at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
— Beecher City [Coop] at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
— Bethany (Okaw Valley) at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Charleston at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
— Farina (South Central) at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
— Greenville at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
— Oblong at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
— Olney (Richland County) at Clay City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Hutsonville [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Vandalia at St. Elmo [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Altamont Meet
**Altamont, Brownstown [Coop], Louisville (North Clay) - 4 p.m.
Arcola Meet
**Newton - 4:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Meet
**Neoga - 4 p.m.
Effingham Meet
**Effingham, Effingham (St. Anthony), Teutopolis - 4 p.m.
Robinson Meet
**Toledo (Cumberland) - 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Baseball
— Effingham (St. Anthony) at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
— Neoga at Brownstown [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Oblong [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
— Moroa-Forsyth w/ Decatur (St. Teresa) at Effingham (St. Anthony) - 4:30 p.m.
Softball
— Charleston at Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:30 p.m.
— Clay City [Coop] at Beecher City [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Farina (South Central) at Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.
— Sullivan at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Oblong, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Baseball
— Beecher City [Coop] at Neoga, 4:15 p.m.
— Brownstown [Coop] at Pana, 4:30 p.m.
— Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
— Effingham at Dieterich, 4 p.m.
— Vandalia at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
— Woodlawn at Louisville (North Clay), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
— Effingham at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Windsor [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Beecher City [Coop] at Bethany (Okaw Valley), 4:30 p.m.
— Casey-Westfield at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
— Dieterich at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
— Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Hillsboro Meet
**Effingham, Hillsboro, Taylorville
Olney (Richland County) Invitational
**Altamont, Newton, Teutopolis - 4 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2023
Baseball
— Brownstown [Coop] at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
— Farina (South Central) at Carlyle, 4:30 p.m.
— Kansas [Coop] at Toledo (Cumberland), 4:30 p.m.
— Neoga at Oblong [Coop], 4:30 p.m.
— Newton at Terre Haute (West Vigo), 10 a.m.
— Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
— Teutopolis at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Broadlands (Heritage), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
— Newton at Farina (South Central), 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Belleville (West) Boys Invitational
**Effingham - 11 a.m.
Robinson Boys Meet
**Newton - 4 p.m.
Shelbyville Girls Open Meet
**Altamont, Brownstown [Coop], Newton, Teutopolis - 4 p.m.
Troy (Triad) Girls Invitational
**Effingham - 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Baseball
— Altamont at Fairfield, 9 a.m.
— Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Louisville (North Clay), 10 a.m.
— Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour, 11 a.m.
— Neoga at Kansas [Coop], 10 a.m.
— Salem at Teutopolis, 10 a.m.
— Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] at Mulberry Grove, 10 a.m.
— Toledo (Cumberland) at Shelbyville, 11 a.m.
Casey-Westfield Round Robin
**Farina (South Central) - TBD
Boys Tennis
Mattoon Tournament
**Newton, Teutopolis - TBD
Troy (Triad) Invitational
**Effingham, Troy (Triad) - 8:30 a.m.
Softball
— Dieterich at Sullivan, 10 a.m.
— Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 11 a.m.
Farina (South Central) Tournament
**Altamont, Farina (South Central), Toledo (Cumberland) - TBD
Track and Field
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Meet
**Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland) - 4 p.m.
