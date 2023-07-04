EFFINGHAM — Not many athletes can fancy themselves a two-time all-state selection, let alone a three-time selection.
Cameran Rios is unlike most athletes, though.
The former St. Anthony shortstop ended her career with yet another monstrous campaign, culminating in her earning a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State First Team and winning the National Trail Conference (NTC) Most Valuable Player award.
Rios was also named the Effingham Daily News Softball Player of the Year for a second-straight season after one-upping herself statistically from her junior year.
Rios finished her junior campaign with a .465 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage, a .653 slugging percentage and a 1.153 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
She led all qualified batters in batting average (.541), on-base percentage (.570), and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.366) this past year. She was second in slugging percentage (.796) behind teammate Abbi Hatton (.818).
Overall, that production makes Rios a player that Bulldogs head coach Makayla Taylor will miss.
“Her IQ of softball is unteachable sometimes and I think she comes out here every day, works so hard and knows what she needs to work on all the time,” Taylor said. “She’s one of those kids that’s a great leader, even for the younger kids. She’s a good teammate and I have such a fun time coaching her because there are a lot of things that she sees on the field that I may not be able to see.
“I love that I can trust her.”
Though her stats are notable, so is her impact on winning.
Since suiting up for St. Anthony, Rios has helped the program earn a second-place state trophy, a third-place state trophy, three regional, two sectional and two super-sectional championship plaques.
Taylor will miss the winning player that Rios happens to be, too, but at the same time, she is also excited to see what she can do while at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), where she will take her talents next.
Playing on is just as meaningful to Taylor, as well.
Rios was Taylor’s first player since she became the head coach to continue her career in the collegiate ranks.
“This is the thing of coaching that I’m so excited for,” Taylor said. “I haven’t had any players I’ve coached so far go on and play yet, so this will be so much fun watching her.”
She will have more than enough opportunities to do just that.
The Flames play in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), where they will play the likes of Bradley (Peoria), Southern Illinois (Carbondale), Indiana State (Terre Haute, Ind.) and Illinois State (Bloomington). The 2024 MVC Tournament will also be held at Illinois State next spring.
EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Rios a series of questions.
Below is how she answered those.
AW: What does St. Anthony softball mean to you?
CR: “It means a lot. Freshman year was the COVID year, so we didn’t know what to expect [sophomore year]. Especially as freshmen, we were all super scared, so all of us growing together and how close we’ve become over the years, I think that means a lot. I feel like a lot of school ball teams don’t get to grow as close as we’ve got to at St. Anthony. All of us girls, we’re friends outside of the field, so building those relationships and building those with Tim [Walsh] and Makayla was special.”
AW: How do you think you’ve grown as a player since your first game in a Bulldogs’ uniform?
CR: “I’ve grown a lot. I’ve talked to Makayla and she’s said, ‘Sophomore year, you hit .600 because you soft-slapped everything,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t have anything else.’ Now, I’ve grown and I have strength and I can hit, bunt, soft-slap, mid-slap and slap it to the fence. And my defense, I’ve been able to play back farther to help Lucy more in the gaps just because my arm strength’s grown so much.”
AW: What does being a three-time all-stater and one of the more accomplished athletes mean to you?
CR: “With recruiting and stuff, I was always the small player. I wasn’t a home run hitter. So, being recognized in the state and our community as a solid athlete means a lot because I felt like I didn’t get that recognition through recruiting.”
AW: Talk about your off-season work.
CR: “During the summer, whenever we’re not playing, I work out or am on the field. Then, during the fall, I run and work out a lot, or I’ll hit with my mom; we also practice and play some during the fall. Then, we play all winter. I feel like I’ve gained [muscle] over the winter because I started lifting more and doing more collegiate workouts and even the week before state, I was in the gym doing my UIC workouts.”
AW: What kind of workouts do they have you do?
CR: “A lot of sprint work to begin with and then we do a lot of lifting; a lot of squats, bench, lat pulls. It usually takes me an hour and a half between agility and lifting. We also run soccer fields.”
AW: Talk about running soccer fields?
CR: “It’s only around 100 meters, so when you think about it that way, it’s not that far. I think it was five burpees and then run the soccer field. That was under 30 seconds and we did that eight times.”
AW: Talk about learning different ways to hit.
CR: “Soft slap, it’s still key, especially when their shortstop is back farther, but I’ve learned, especially in travel ball, that we can’t get away with soft slaps when you have Division-I infielders. So, I had to learn mid-slap, which is hitting the gaps in the outfield, the 3-4-hole and the 5-6-hole as a power slap, instead of ‘tiggers,’ which are three bounces to the shortstop. Just learning the different elements and what I’m capable of.”
AW: What did it mean to you to play with Adysen [Rios] for your last two years of high school?
CR: “I love Ady. She’s my best friend. We started sharing a room last year, which was in the middle of the season, so you think that would cause conflicts after a bad game, but we’re so good at helping each other up and if I’m having a bad day, I always know it’s me and her and I can talk to her or she can talk to me. We’re already so close, so being able to play with her was a privilege and I loved it.”
AW: What does it mean to you to be a Division-I softball player?
CR: “When you’re little, the goal is, ‘I want to go play in the SEC. I want to play for Oklahoma.’ Less than six percent of [athletes] go Divison-I, so just being part of that low percentage is amazing. As I got older, it seemed like less and less of a reality and it felt like that hard work didn’t pay off, but just being able to go play at UIC is such an honor.”
AW: What does it mean to put the softball program at St. Anthony back on the map?
CR: “It feels awesome. I feel like girls’ sports don’t get that much recognition, so softball going twice to the tournament is amazing.”
AW: What are your superstitions?
CR: “I have to drink a matcha before every game; when I’m on the field, if you see me at shortstop, I have to turn a certain way and back another way after a pitch — I can’t turn toward the stands. It’s a mental thing and the sport is all mental.”
