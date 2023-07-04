EFFINGHAM — Lucy Fearday can best be described as the ultimate competitor.
The former St. Anthony Bulldogs starting pitcher, Fearday did whatever it took to win and showed just that throughout her senior year.
Fearday finished this past season leading all qualified pitchers with 35 earned runs allowed, a 1.85 earned run average (ERA) and a 0.85 walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP).
Those numbers didn’t jump all that much against better competition, either.
Against the likes of Teutopolis in the Cross Creek Classic and Effingham in the City Series and throughout her postseason run, Fearday maintained an excellent ERA and WHIP.
During the two starts against the Lady Shoes, two starts against the Flaming Hearts and six other postseason starts, Fearday finished with a 2.33 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP.
Ultimately, she just rose to the occasion, but that is nothing new to St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor. She has seen this throughout the past three years.
“Every year, she leveled up,” Taylor said. “She had to readjust things without throwing the screwball this year, but she did a good job going out there. She’s so locked in. You watch her and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’d want to hit against that.’ She means business when she’s in the circle. There are times when she pulls it together and there are times when she could completely fall apart, but she’s always zoned in.”
But it isn’t just the primetime matchups that drew Fearday’s attention.
It was also representing her school the best way she could.
Fearday never wanted to let her family or her “family” of Bulldogs down in any way and didn’t as she helped her school earn a third-place state trophy, a third-straight regional, a sectional and a super-sectional plaque.
EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Fearday a series of questions.
Below is how she answered those.
AW: What does St. Anthony softball mean to you?
LF: “St. Anthony softball means a lot. I’ve grown so much with my teammates over the past four years and we’ve made many memories and accomplished a lot together. Being a Bulldog is something that I’ll always be proud of.”
AW: What do you love the most about playing in big games?
LF: “I love playing in big games, especially since we were 2A. We could have done it in 1A, but the journey we took together in 2A, every game was huge and it was a lot of fun playing against really good competition.”
AW: How have you learned to become a better pitcher over time?
LF: “I’ve never been someone to go to pitching lessons every week or have a personal trainer or anything. I’ve done it all on my own. I learned how to pitch on YouTube. It’s all about athleticism, knowing what your body can do and what it is good at and building on from there. I think I improved at the state tournament because I was up before my teammates and running on the treadmill and looking at videos. I came across one on how to improve your wrist snap and it talked about a tennis racket, so I learned something at 7 a.m. the day before state and took it with me to the game. So, it’s about adapting to circumstances.”
AW: Talk about your summer leading up to your senior year.
LF: “I played with Midland Magic this past summer, but I just spent more time getting stronger and faster. I started doing ply workouts and trying to improve my athleticism. I love playing travel ball, but nothing compares to Bulldog softball.”
AW: How much do you love this school and this community?
LF: “I love St. Anthony and all that it has given me. I love how much my family supports me and my team has become my family. Softball is even more fun when you can glorify God with the game and we can do that at this school.”
AW: Talk about the team themes each year.
LF: “Every year, we add something different. Sophomore year, we started with a little hairspray and every game, we’d add more colors and hairspray. Junior year, we added a braid every game, so we started with two and senior year, we did cowboy and had a cowboy accessory every game. We started with a hat. Then, we got boots. Then, we got a belt buckle and a lasso.”
AW: Where did the cowboy theme come from?
LF: “It’s just to remind us that softball is just a game and it’s a really fun game that we would do anything for. It’s more of a way to get us relaxed and into the groove.”
AW: What do you like about being part of a lively dugout?
LF: “Our dugout is pretty stacked, but that’s just because of how much fun we can have with each other and how much support we give each other.”
AW: Talk about working with Maddie Kibler.
LF: “I love Maddie Kibler. She’s so good at talking to me on the mound. She knows what I need to do when I’m doing it wrong. She’s the best strike-stealer I’ve ever seen. Her glove has a magnet in it and the ball goes wherever her glove is. Watching her catch is beautiful and I’m excited to see what she can accomplish when she gets back.”
AW: Talk about working with Hailey Niebrugge.
LF: “Hailey was awesome this year. She stepped up and played a huge role in St. Anthony softball and did an amazing job at it. Her framing improved so much over the year. She’s an amazing catcher and she gunned so many people at second base and another thing we saw in Hailey this year was how loud and supportive she got throughout the season. She started and wasn’t the loudest player on the field, but by the end of the season, you heard Hailey Niebrugge all the time.”
AW: Talk about ending your career with so much success in multiple sports.
LF: “My years at St. Anthony were so successful, but I couldn’t do that without all my teammates behind me.”
