Not many players battled quite like Newton junior Kayla Kocher this past season.
Looking at her from afar, Kocher won’t strike you as an overwhelming player standing at 5-feet-3-inches but instead lets her pitching do the talking.
“One time in travel ball, one of my coaches called me a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing.’ I guess people don’t expect me to go up there and see what they see — I guess I’m a little secretive,” Kocher joked.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Softball Pitcher of the Year and Little Illini Conference All-Conference selection had her way in the circle for the Lady Eagles, finishing with a 19-7 record and a 2.13 earned run average in 144 innings pitched. She struck out 151 batters and walked 40 during that time, too.
However, her season never started all that grand.
“Starting off, it was not super pretty,” Kocher said. “I got a little worried for my junior season, but I finally settled in; I guess I was just a little nervous. Hitting-wise, I started strong, so I guess if I couldn’t pitch, at least I was hitting well. Then, I kept the bat going all year-round; I had a few struggles, but then again, everybody does. Then, for pitching — I’m not sure if I saw the outcome to that; winning regionals and then going into sectionals, I was not expecting that at all.”
Kocher’s first game of the season came against Flora. Newton lost that contest, 7-3, with Kocher pitching one inning and allowing four earned runs on one hit with four walks and one strikeout.
She then had a similar outing in the first of — what would be — three matchups against Teutopolis. Newton lost the first game, 13-3, with Kocher pitching 2 1/3 innings and yielding seven hits, five earned runs, and striking out one.
Once the weather started to warm up, though, so did the Lady Eagles’ ace.
During the middle of the season, Newton strung together victories in 16 of its 18 games.
Kocher was a steady presence during that ride.
In 15 of those games, Kocher appeared in the circle, with her team winning 13 of those contests. Some of those most notable wins came against St. Anthony, Effingham, and the second meeting against Teutopolis, with the only losses coming to conference foes Casey-Westfield and Paris.
During that stretch, Kocher pitched to a 2.48 earned run average in 80 innings, allowing 23 walks and striking out 85 batters.
But that ERA would only drop, especially when the postseason came around.
In Kocher’s three postseason starts, she pitched to a 1.80 earned run average in 20 innings, allowing 16 hits, four earned runs, two walks, and striking out nine batters.
One of those games was against eventual state runner-up Freeburg in a Class 2A sectional semifinal — a contest that stretched over two days due to the weather.
“My game plan going into Freeburg was to treat it like we were playing at St. Anthony or Teutopolis — one of those games that we wanted to win,” Kocher said. “It started well; the rain did not help, as we had to start the game and finish it the next day, but I went in there and gave it everything I had because I knew it would either be my last game or it wasn’t.”
Usually, pitchers can get caught off-guard when the weather impacts a critical game.
That wasn’t the case for Kocher, as she never felt distracted.
Kocher threw seven innings against Freeburg, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out a pair. She threw 112 pitches — 72 for strikes. Newton lost the game on a walk-off while battling Kansas pledge Lizzy Ludwig over the entirety of the game.
Facing off against those top-tier players isn’t anything new to Kocher, though, as she’s used to seeing that competition with her summer team — Illinois Force 16U Moll.
“Tony [Moll] pushes us a lot. He gets us into a lot of big tournaments; it’s not always about winning trophies and bringing home gold or anything like that — it’s getting better every chance we get,” Kocher said.
The mentality of knowing that she can match up with the elite players in the state only pushes Kocher, too. With that in mind, she knows she won’t let her team down, which keeps the senior-to-be motivated.
“What keeps me motivated is knowing I got to do this for the team. It is for me, but it’s also for the team,” Kocher said. “I don’t want to go out there and do it for me because my team is back there behind me, too. So, just keeping it going, and it’s nice to have that chip on your shoulder and being like, ‘I’ve done this, and I’ve done this.’”
That motivation also makes her an easy player to coach.
“Kocher has always been a joy. I’ve given her a hard time because of how scared she showed up at the first practice in seventh grade, but she’s always got a smile on her face. I always know that if I need her to pitch hard to yell at her and make her a little bit mad, but she’s a great kid, and I’ve enjoyed having her on my team,” Newton head coach Sara Beam said.
