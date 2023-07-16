EFFINGHAM — Addie Wernsing was nearly perfect during her junior year.
The St. Anthony second baseman, Wernsing only committed one error in the 29 games the Bulldogs played. The only miscue was during the team's sectional semifinal win against Bloomington (Central Catholic).
Overall, the 2023 Effingham Daily News Softball Defensive Player of the Year finished the season with 69 putouts on 71 total chances for a fielding percentage of .986.
"Her postseason was insane. She was lights out," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. "Every ball that came to her, she found a way to make it happen. The Quincy (Notre Dame) game could have gone south if she didn't get that ball."
The play Taylor referred to was the double play that ended the game against the Lady Raiders in the Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectional after Wernsing gobbled the ball at second, tagged the runner out and fired a strike to first baseman Sydney Kibler to vault the Bulldogs to the state tournament.
Wernsing discussed how she plays defense the way she does, among other things, with EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner.
Below is how she answered those questions.
AW: What makes you the defender you are?
ADW: "I usually play up on my toes, which makes me move faster laterally. I think before every pitch, 'Where am I going to go with the ball if it comes to me,' which helps me already know where I will throw the ball and how to execute it. And, also, the extra reps and all of my coaches hitting the ball hard at me helps me prepare for any ball hit at me."
AW: Only one error this year. How happy are you with that number?
ADW: "Pretty happy. I would have liked to have none and for it to come later in the postseason is pretty big. From having quite a few last year to only having one this year is a big improvement and I feel it helped the team out having the backup it needed."
AW: Take me through your drills that make you become a better defender.
ADW: "Every day, I get down on my knees — with no glove — and take ground balls out front, forehands, short hops and backhands. Then, standing up — with a glove — I do the same thing."
AW: What are you always thinking about when the bill is hit directly at you at second base?
ADW: "Usually, the thought of 'Oh shoot, it's to me' comes to mind first. Then, the thought of 'You have to charge this ball and stay down,' and then, 'Make the throw; that's the easiest part.'"
AW: How has your mom helped you become a better softball player?
ADW: "My mom has always taught me to charge the ball and never sit back on the ball, always be up on my toes and always try and keep the ball in front [of me]. She's also taught me to always step with the foot that's closer to the ball first. I also know she was a really good fielder and that makes me push myself because I can't be outdone by my mom."
AW: Who are your biggest inspirations in softball and why?
ADW: "My biggest inspirations are my mom because she was so good in her day, which makes me want to be better; my brother, Gavan, because he's so good at baseball and I don't want to live in his shadow, which makes me push myself even more to be better and my grandpa, Scott, always tells me when I do great. His criticism isn't taken lightly, either, and it makes me want to try harder to make him happy. He's at almost every one of my games and every game he's at, I don't want to disappoint [him]."
AW: Once you put pen-to-paper with a college team, what player are they getting?
ADW: "A player that plays different positions — a utility player. A player that can pitch, play middle, outfield and hit and can be put in any position and still perform as expected."
