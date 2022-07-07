Makayla Taylor took the St. Anthony softball head coaching position, never expecting to see the amount of success she had at the start.
Since becoming the head coach of the Bulldogs, Taylor has a 47-14 record (77 percent winning percentage), to go along with a pair of regional championships, one sectional title, one super-sectional title, and a second-place state trophy.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Softball Coach of the Year and former Bulldog herself has sent the St. Anthony softball program to new heights in just two years, but she couldn’t give the credit to anyone except for the girls on the team.
“My first year, I wouldn’t know what to expect, but after getting the incredible group of girls that I did, they’re all coachable; they’re willing to learn, and they have the drive for the game,” Taylor said. “Everyone got one percent better every day, so last year gave them a taste in their mouth of what this can be here. I think getting second place in state put a fire under them. Then, getting bumped up to 2A — it didn’t stop from there. I think every day, they came to practice, had the right mindset, were ready to go, and wanted to get better at all times.
“There was never a time where I felt like our season completely plateaued because, within our losses, I feel like we constantly got better, learned from those, and made adjustments.”
Even with the early success, though, one thing that always creeps into the back of Taylor’s mind is the 2020 St. Anthony softball team — the team that never was.
Taylor took the job before the 2020 season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA shut down all spring sports, leaving Taylor without a group to coach.
“I think the 2020 team will always have a special place in my heart,” Taylor said. “I feel bad for those kids; they obviously couldn’t have their final season. I never had the mindset of knowing that this would become what it is now; getting the job and having the intentions of growing the program — we’ve done every bit of that. Next year, I think we have 28 girls out, so I want to keep growing the culture of softball around here.”
The 2020 St. Anthony team may have been one that Taylor would never forget, but neither would her following two groups.
Following the 2020 season, Taylor then moved on to the 2021 team — one that ended up giving her so much joy.
St. Anthony won 21 games, ending the year with a walk-off loss to Glasford/Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A state championship game, 3-2.
The IHSA then moved the Bulldogs up to Class 2A due to the 1.65 multiplier for all private schools, but Taylor wasn’t worried about the bump.
“I think when I figured out we were going to be 2A, there was never a time in my mind where I didn’t think we could compete,” Taylor said. “I believe we are just as much up there as any other team. I never really got upset about the situation of that; I pondered about it a little bit, too. I wish they would like to revisit some of the private schools, especially, too. I wish we could have defended our title. So, I hope they would reconsider those things because I feel like, more than anything, maybe the Chicago schools are doing the hopping around of schools. If you look at anyone, they’ve been here for however long.
“I’m happy to say that we’re a great program.”
All St. Anthony did was finish with 26 wins — five more than the year before — to go along with another regional championship, a National Trail Conference regular season and tournament championship, and won the City Series over Class 3A Effingham in three games. The Bulldogs fell to Tolono Unity in a Class 2A regional championship game, 3-2.
Taylor’s coaching style has impacted not only those results but the team’s culture, too.
“We could work fundamentals all day; we can work on situational plays, but I want them to gain their confidence at the end of the day,” Taylor said. “That goes with anything in softball outside of softball. I want them to grow as a good person, being a good teammate; there are a lot of things that apply from what we work on in practice that will go off in the real world and later on into their careers.
“My coaching style is I want them to have fun — that’s always the main goal — but at the end of the day, I want them to be amazing human beings, and I hope I can transform them into that, too.”
Coaching alongside her father, Tim Walsh, has also contributed to that culture.
“Last year, we didn’t really know our roles, but we always help each other with pitching, infield, batting, whatever it may be, but this year, we found our roles within our coaching style,” Taylor said. “He does an excellent job of coming out here and having a positive mindset. He’s one of those people that you always want to be around. I think it’s unique to coach with your dad because I feel like everyone doesn’t get to work with their dads, and what a special bond.
“It’s cool because it’s transformed our whole family dynamic and softball.”
