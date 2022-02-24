Carder Reich had quite an impressive junior season.
The Newton standout led his team to an 18-4 record and one win shy of a regional championship. The Eagles lost to Hillsboro, 1-0.
However, what truly set Reich apart from everyone else was his ability to score.
Reich finished with 57 goals — the most in the entire state and the sixth-most in the country, according to MaxPreps — making him the 2021 Effingham Daily News Soccer Player of the Year.
"Very special in a lot of ways," said head coach Matt Creadore of Reich. "He's a great kid and the best all-around scorer we've ever had. He sets himself apart from everybody in that he's a lot more dynamic with how he moves. He's a lot more dynamic off the ball. That's something that makes him unique that we've missed in the past."
Reich sat down with Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner for an interview about his overall season and his goals for his senior campaign on the pitch, as well.
Here is how he answered those questions.
Q: What makes you a dynamic goal-scorer?
A: "Coming off my junior year, I had Ross Farley to play along with up-top. I learned a lot playing from him, and Matt and Chad taught me some ways of finding ways to get the ball and finding ways to score and just execute."
Q: You broke the single-season record for goals this year; how happy were you to do that?
A: It was a great accomplishment. Always something great to do. It was fun, and I was pretty excited. That was the main goal this year."
Q: What are you hoping to accomplish during your senior year?
A: "It was a tough loss coming off of the last game of the season. We had one senior, so most of our guys are coming back. We got a bunch of young talent coming up. Obviously, we're trying to win regionals and continue on further than that."
Q: Playing in the junior high with Coach Farley, how has that helped you?
A: "Matt and Chad have a lot of similar playing styles. So, Chad teaching that through junior high really prepares other guys and me for high school and just the next level of competitiveness; really translates into high school."
Q: Playing baseball, how does that help you, as well?
A: "Baseball is my first love; I've always had my heart in that game. Just working on my footwork, hitting, running, fielding groundballs just really helps translate to soccer and gaining speed and strategy; a bunch of the similar stuff that translates pretty easily."
