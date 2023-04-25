ALTAMONT — Ever want to have the ability to see something play out before it happens?
Altamont senior defender Logan Cornett can do just that.
Regarded as one of the best anticipators that head coach John Niebrugge has been able to instruct, Cornett — the 2023 Effingham Daily News Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year — always knew when a pass was coming or a screen was about to be set, making him one of the most impactful players on the court despite what the boxscore indicates.
"He creates more points than people probably realize through his defense," Niebrugge said. "When the ball is on the other side of the court, he's not just two feet away from the guy defending, so he's in our defensive principles. When he sees a screen coming, he knows he has to get ball-side of the screen or fight through a screen. He's not just that guy's shadow; he's seeing the screen coming and beating him to that spot.
"He knows that a good player usually wants to come to the ball, so Logan is going to take away that spot to where the good player wants to catch it and if he wants to catch it, he might need to catch it at 45 feet from the basket and we know that's a win for us."
Cornett finished the season with a team-best 58 deflections and tied for the team lead in steals with 38 with anticipation playing a major role in both.
Niebrugge noted that work to becoming the player he turned out to be began in the offseason.
"It started in the summer when he wanted to take on the best offensive player. He knew we had the offensive skills around him, so he wanted to fit into a role, be a leader and do a job," Niebrugge said. "Logan is the type of kid that wants to win and will do anything to win.
"On all of my really good teams, we've had that one kid that wants to do that role."
It's a role that Cornett embraces, too.
He would even tell you that he prefers seeing a player he's guarding "mentally unwind."
"It's whoever works the hardest that usually comes out on top. I love watching the other guy I'm guarding mentally unwind — lose his mind," Cornett said. "I love that part of the game and when I finally tip that ball away and go the other way, it makes it that much sweeter."
However, Cornett knows his defense wouldn't be what it is without the help of teammate Eli Miller.
Cornett made sure to credit the junior for helping him in practice.
"I have to attribute some of my defense this year to guarding Eli Miller. Every time he catches the ball, he gives you the old space creator and you got to adjust to that," Cornett said.
What also helped in that regard, though, was playing against experience as a junior.
"Junior and senior year, we had 10 guys that were varsity basketball players that I was playing against all the time in practice and that's what made me a better player," Cornett said. "It just keeps you much more prepared for big games. You know that you're going to guard one of their best guys and you got to know what they do on the court."
More often than not, Cornett won a majority of those battles, too.
Niebrugge pointed to the Sesser-Valier Tournament as four such battles.
"Sesser-Valier were the games he dominated," Niebrugge said. "He took some kids out defensively versus Goreville that would have won games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.