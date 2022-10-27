Effingham and Cumberland are gearing up to open the first round of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Playoffs this weekend.
Below is the skinny on each matchup.
EFFINGHAM FLAMING HEARTS at ROCHESTER ROCKETS
Records: Effingham (5-4, 4-2 Apollo Conference); Rochester (8-1, 8-1 Central State Eight)
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Where: Rochester High School
Weather: 63 degrees and mostly cloudy with a five-mile-per-hour wind moving east.
Scouting the Rockets: Rochester is one of the more storied football programs in the entire state. The Rockets have won eight state championships under head coach Derek Leonard, with the last coming in 2019. Under Leonard, Rochester is 173-34. This season, the Rockets are 8-1 and have won eight-straight football games after a Week 1 rout to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Rochester lost that one 62-27. Keeton Reiss leads the Rockets behind center. The 6-foot, 215-pounder has thrown 1,617 yards on 98-of-138 passing with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Reiss' top target is junior Parker Gillespie. Gillespie has 33 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns this season. Junior Canon Bruce adds 15 catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jack Swaney has 27 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown, and senior Anthony Marinelli rounds out the noted targets with 11 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns. The Rockets aren't just a passing team; they can run the football, too, with senior Ian Lichtenberger leading them in that category. Lichtenberger has 41 carries for 322 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He is one of seven different Rochester players with over 100 yards rushing and two more that are inching closer to that number.
Scouting the Flaming Hearts: Effingham showed a lot against state-ranked Highland in Week 9. The Flaming Hearts only lost by 14 points, with senior quarterback Tanner Pontious leading the way. Pontious threw for 211 yards on 17-of-30 passing and three touchdowns. Pontious has thrown for 978 total yards this season on 85-of-144 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target in Week 9 was junior Andrew Lotz, who caught seven passes for 129 yards and three scores. Lotz has caught 33 passes this year for 448 yards and five touchdowns and is one of three Effingham receivers with over 100 receiving yards. Senior Caden Walls has 148 yards receiving on 15 receptions, and sophomore Kaden Koeberlein has 134 receiving yards on 10 catches. Senior Connor Thompson is also nearing 100 yards receiving. He has five catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. As for the running game, sophomore Weldon Dunston has 151 carries for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns. Pontious adds 123 carries for 488 yards and five scores. Senior Evan Waymoth has 90 carries for 339 yards and six scores, and Walls has 16 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown. Senior Muhammad Freeman is also nearing over 100 yards rushing. He has 23 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown this season.
Reaction: "It's always exciting to see your name pop up there, no matter who you're getting ready to play," Effingham head coach Brett Hefner said. "The old saying when you get into a tournament situation is that you'll always have to play somebody at some point. Whether you play them first, second, third, or fourth, it doesn't matter. I think it's fun, and it's going to be a good challenge."
RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY ROCKETS at CUMBERLAND PIRATES
Records: Cumberland (7-2, 7-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference); Rushville-Industry (6-3, 5-3 Prairieland Conference)
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Where: Pirate Field on the campus of Cumberland High School
Weather: 66 degrees and mostly cloudy with a six-mile-per-hour wind moving east.
Scouting the Rockets: Rushville-Industry has won three-straight games and six of its last seven. A run-first team, the Rockets have rushed for 2,681 yards this year on 327 carries and 33 touchdowns. Senior Afton Clark leads the team in the backfield. Afton has rushed for 904 yards on 101 carries and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior Christian Danner has 698 yards on 80 carries and eight touchdowns; senior Adam Sipes has 407 yards on 37 carries and five touchdowns; senior Jake Etter has 41 carries for 164 yards and three scores; junior Tanner Gray has 137 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, and senior Tyler Bickerman has 152 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Bickerman is also the Rushville-Industry quarterback, throwing for 130 yards on 6-of-20 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Reaction: "They are a very run-heavy team," Pirates' head coach Lucas Watkins said. "They run out of a couple of different formations. They're a little different than us because they're always double-tight and trying to get three yards and a cloud of dust. They don't throw the ball very often, whereas we would like to spread it out a little more. But they do what they do well. They're a system-type team and probably been running this since they were in fourth or fifth grade, and they do it very well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.