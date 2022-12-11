Versatility has carried Newton senior outside hitter Emma Rauch throughout her volleyball career.
Rauch started her career at St. Thomas School as a setter before her high school career had her bouncing around from position to position.
“Emma is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached,” Lady Eagles’ head coach Jill Kistner said. “She was just your all-around player. She never specialized in one thing; she worked in practice on all of her skills, which made her better around the ball. Sometimes, kids are good blockers; sometimes, they’re good hitters, but they need to pass better. She was a very well-rounded athlete.
“During her freshman year, we had her set a little. Then we moved her to the middle. Then we moved her to the right side, and halfway through her junior and senior years, we decided to move her to the outside. The fact that she led our team and didn’t even play outside for six years is incredible.”
Rauch finished the year leading the team with 170 kills and 66 service aces in 81 sets.
The season before, Rauch played in 59 sets and finished with 80 kills and only five service aces.
That improvement didn’t go unnoticed, either.
With the season she put together, Rauch earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First and the Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team.
What that notoriety proved more so, though, was that Rauch’s hard work had paid off.
“She’s a grinder; she will get down herself, but that doesn’t mean she quits. I think that pushes her harder, but she is an athlete that handles hard,” Kistner said. “She’s a farm girl. She’s a tough kid who knows she has to work hard for everything she gets; nothing is handed to her. There’s no entitlement; she understands work ethic.”
Aside from the hard work, what also made Rauch's season even more noteworthy was that she was able to put up those numbers without playing on a club team.
Rauch did everything on her own, making herself a “home-grown” player, per se.
However, that isn’t uncommon.
“It depends on where you’re at,” said Kistner on players not playing for club teams. “Where we are located here in Jasper County, it’s a little bit of travel to play club. It’s about 50-50 here; I don’t know if that’s common in other places. More reps help, but you can still be successful if you don’t play; Emma Rauch is a perfect example of that.”
What Rauch is also a perfect example of, though, is getting the most out of an opportunity.
Newton lost 2021 kill leader Brooke Johnson on the outside to graduation, but Rauch didn’t seem to mind.
“Coming in as a senior, she wanted to take on a leadership role with the other four seniors, and she knew — as an outside — she was going to have to take some swings, and we talked about that,” Kistner said. “Losing those outsides, we needed to work on her shots, and we told her that you couldn’t hit the ball as hard as we could. You have to be able to hit certain shots; she worked, and she worked. It’s difficult for her because she likes to hit the ball hard.”
“I settled in during practice and ensured I was smart when practicing all of my shots, which led to my success during the games,” Rauch added. “I worked hard on my serves; there were a lot of misses in practices which helped throughout the games, too. I just worked hard this year and made the best season for my last year.
“It was going to be a hard spot to fill for sure. I know I couldn’t do as good as [Johnson], but I wanted to ensure I could do almost as good or whatever was good for the team.”
The weight room helped her achieve that.
“Weight-lifting helped me a lot,” Rauch said. “That helped my power and control throughout the season."
However, it wasn't the only thing that factored into her incredible year.
What also helped was having the setter trustworthy enough.
Brooke Schafer was indeed that.
“I am so grateful for Brooke,” Rauch said. “I don’t know what I’d do without her. She’s amazing, and I’m so glad she’s on our team. She’s always a good person and always helps the team.”
Having the confidence and backing from her coach was a plus, as well.
“Coach Kistner changed my perspective on volleyball,” Rauch said. “She helped me love it more.”
