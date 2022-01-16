Nick Zwilling would be the first to tell you that his senior year wasn’t his best performance-wise.
Mentally, though, he said it was by far the best year he had, with a lot of it coming behind the scenes.
A once shy, quiet individual turned into a leader by the time his senior year concluded, and success came with that.
“Regardless of his first-place performances, his leadership role on this team was second-to-none,” Newton head coach Brock Tarr said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever personally coached a kid — which cross-country is different in its dynamics and how it’s done — whose ability to communicate with the team and, over the year, come out of his shell.
“Nick was a quiet freshman. He may not have been driving his times down as good as he would have wanted to, but it didn’t matter; he was pushing for the other guys. The entire year.”
Zwilling, the 2021 Effingham Daily News Male Runner of the Year, helped guide the Eagles to their first Little Illini Conference and regional championship for the first time in 39 years.
Additionally, he also won the conference meet individually. Zwilling finished in 16:53.08, besting Robinson’s Austin Wesley, who came in second at 17:06.04.
“I never thought I could accomplish it, and it took a while to soak it in,” Zwilling said. “I have a hard time realizing how cool it is and how impressive it was.”
Zwilling’s first-place finish was the second time in his career that he won an event — his other top finish came during his junior year when he won a Class 1A regional meet at Chrisman — and he nearly added to that number, too.
Between his junior and senior years, Zwilling finished second five times. He had three second-place finishes his senior year. His first came at the Doc Acklin Memorial Invitational, second at the Olney Invitational, and third at a Class 1A regional at Robinson.
Altogether, Zwilling proved to be Tarr’s top runner throughout any and every situation.
Even at the Peoria Heights Invitational, Class 1A sectional, and Class 1A state meets — the three events where he didn’t place in the top five — Zwilling was still the first individual donning an Orange and Blue top to cross first. At the Peoria Heights Invitational, Zwilling finished 17th at 16:15.03; at the Class 1A sectional, he finished 24th at 17:11, and at the Class 1A state meet, he finished 73rd, at 16:19.02.
Zwilling’s 73rd-place finish at the state meet was his lowest finish in his four years, yet he was still happy with the number, considering how the year started for him.
“I was happy with it. At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t quite expecting that; I wanted to go a little bit better, but I did deal with some sickness at the beginning of the year,” Zwilling said. “For that circumstance, I’m very happy.”
