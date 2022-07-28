It was just your typical Tuesday night basketball game.
County rivals Effingham and Teutopolis faced each other, but what senior Kayden Althoff would soon find out was that would be his final contest donning a Wooden Shoes jersey.
During the second half of that game against the Flaming Hearts, Althoff tore his ACL and meniscus, forcing him to watch from the sidelines for the remainder of the season.
“It didn’t sit right with me,” Althoff said.
While on the sidelines, Althoff had to endure watching his teammates capture a regional and sectional championship.
But, despite missing those moments, Althoff never let that hinder anything.
Instead, all he did was go through a rehabilitation process, which eventually saw him make a triumphant return during baseball season.
Althoff said that his rehab — which he did from his home — was “pretty intense.”
“I was doing stuff multiple times a day — exercises, strengthening. The first week after surgery was intense; I had to stay in bed for a week straight, and the only time I could get up was to use the restroom and exercise the whole day.”
Once all the pain and suffering ended, though, Althoff was relieved to know that he could compete one last time on the diamond with his high school teammates.
“It felt pretty good because the doctor said it was all on me with how soon I could come back,” Althoff said. “They did their part with the surgery, and the rest was all on me. He said it would probably be around five months before I could return, but he said I could return sooner if I did the rehab well.
“It was about 3 1/2 months when I returned and played my first game.”
Althoff ended up returning against St. Joseph-Ogden on April 2.
“I have tons of respect for him to get back, to be able to want to be a part of this; he wanted to be back for his teammates, he wanted to be back for his drive,” Shoes’ head baseball coach Justin Fleener said. “He’s a competitor — I’ve said that all along.”
Fleener elected to start Althoff that game, and even though it didn’t go as well as he wanted it to, Fleener was still happy to see him back on the field, where he belongs nonetheless.
“I wanted him to be able to do what he was able to do,” Fleener said. “I didn’t want to press and say, ‘Hey. I need you to go 105 pitches here this first game out, or I need you to go this.’ I wanted him to be cautious with that, and I also wanted him to be able to have that opportunity because he was an integral part of our team.”
Althoff pitched two innings that game. He threw 74 pitches and gave up one hit, six earned runs, and five walks while striking out three Spartans.
Fleener said that he thought Althoff wasn’t entirely confident at that moment.
“At the time, I don’t think he was trusting his knee all the way yet,” Althoff said. “He worked out after that and then looked better the next time, and he didn’t look horrible; that was just his first time on the mound and your first time on the mound against a solid program. I think he was a little high, and he walked more guys than he had done in the past, but the first two innings were pretty good, and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to go out here for a third?’ He said he felt good, so we ran him out there for the third. I think we stretched him a little too much there, but even though we didn’t end up winning that ball game, I was pleased to see that once he gets some kinks worked out, he was going to be pretty effective on the mound.”
Althoff added that he was a little nervous about getting back on the bump during the season.
“My knees get tight now and then, but it’s nothing major,” Althoff said. “I’m still not 100 percent, and I’m scared to do quick stop-and-turns because I got in my head where it may happen again, and that makes me nervous, but overall, it’s not too bad.”
However, to get rid of that nervousness, all Althoff has done over the summer is continue playing baseball as he gears up for the next level.
Althoff will play at Lake Land College, where he will take an unmatched resilience with him — a characteristic that earned him the 2022 Effingham Daily News Male Comeback Athlete of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.