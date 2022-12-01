CHAMPIONSHIP 'STATE' OF MIND
Calm. Cool. Collected.
Those are three words that describe St. Anthony sophomore Joey Trupiano.
However, the one phrase that might best describe the smooth-swinging lefty consists of two words: state champion.
After helping his team finish fourth as a freshman, Trupiano did one better, as he helped lead his team to a Class 1A state championship.
The cherry on top of that, though?
An individual state title, as well.
Trupiano became the second St. Anthony boys' golfer in the program's history to win the individual crown by carding a two-day total of 147. He won the crown in a playoff and shot a one-over-par 73 on his second day.
Trupiano, though, isn't one to boast about much, not even an individual state title.
Instead, he stays the course and never gets too high or too low, even in the most crucial situations.
"His demeanor separates him; it doesn't seem like anything fazes him," head coach Phil Zaccari said. "He'll make a double bogey and then go par the next five. He doesn't let it get to him this year as much as he did last year, and that's the big maturity thing."
When it came to the individual championship race, though, his attitude never played a factor, mainly because he knew nothing about it.
When approaching the 18th green at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Trupiano didn't even know where he stood among the individuals.
He instead focused more on winning the ultimate goal — a fifth state championship.
But neither nearly didn't happen for Trupiano.
Throughout the year, Zaccari contested numerous playoffs for the final spots on the varsity top-six, with Trupiano being one of the individuals involved.
"We had competitions until there was a separation, but Joey was right in the middle of all those," Zaccari said. "His participation in those qualifiers was a huge improvement for him. So, when it came down to the playoff in the state championship, he wasn't fazed. But, he took it seriously and did what he had to do."
That competition ultimately helped Trupiano, though, especially when he wasn't playing his best.
Zaccari noted that Trupiano wasn't the player he was at the end at the beginning of the season.
Trupiano, though, always stayed true to himself and his work ethic, leading him to the finish he had.
What that finish also showed, though, was a player that could produce more than one quality round in a major event.
Trupiano became a two-round player during the postseason, something Zaccari had been waiting for from him.
"We'd been waiting for Joey to put two rounds together. I think that's going to propel him," Zaccari said. "He's going to start getting on some people's lists now that he's done that."
GET TO KNOW JOEY
What was your favorite moment from the season? "Making the putt on No. 18 to win state."
What was the funniest moment from the season? "When I played in a tournament at Robinson and my teammate, Dakota, was in my group — we didn't stop laughing."
What is your routine before, during, and after matches? "My routine before is to eat a lot of food, drink water, and go to bed early; during, I like to hit balls and putt for 30 minutes, and after, it depends on whether we win. If we win, I will eat with my team; if we don't, I will practice more at the country club."
What is your favorite sport besides golf? "My favorite sport to play is ping-pong, but my favorite sport to watch is basketball."
What is your favorite restaurant? "Other than Joe's Pizza & Pasta is Chipotle Mexican Grill or Panda Express."
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? "I would live somewhere warm, become a member at a nice course, and play golf every day."
I need concert tickets to... "Kanye West."
'ADDIE'mirable season
Determination sets St. Anthony sophomore Addie Krouse from the rest of the pack.
Bulldogs' assistant coach and father, Tim Krouse, knows that all too well.
"It is a determination there that she wants to be better," Tim said. "So, she's constantly working on shots that aren't as perficient as she'd like to be to get her to the next level. When we come to a place where that's affecting her score, we work on that specific thing until it's not hurting her score."
What that trait led to more so, though, was a stellar sophomore campaign.
Addie finished the season by winning three tournaments and placing in the top 10 six times.
She finished with an 18-hole scoring average of 81.2 and a nine-hole average of 39.7 — both area bests. Her lowest 18-hole score came at the Litchfield Invitational when she fired a 75, while her lowest nine-hole score came at the St. Anthony Girls Invitational when she carded a 35.
Overall, playing throughout the summer in numerous events across the state surely helped those numbers.
"Golf is a long season," Tim said. "It starts in March and then goes clear to October, so it's just a plan of having six-or-seven events before high school golf so that you're peaking at the right time to play in several tournaments. She was able to play in an AJGA event and several Prep Tour events that helped her get ready to play during the high school season.
"She's also been fortunate to have such a beautiful place to practice and learn the game from myself and many other assistant professionals and kids that came before her."
What also helped aid those scores, though, is her strength of consistently hitting the ball in the fairway, setting her up for shorter yardage situations.
"Consistent contact is her best skill," Tim said. "You teach a swing that has excellent fundamentals and is very repeatable so that you aren't doing a lot of different manipulations to either grip, stance, or swing to make up an inefficient move."
But even with that consistent ball-striking, there is always room for improvement.
Where Tim said Addie needs to focus her attention on the most is when she reaches the green.
"We have to do some drills on controlling the speed on the greens," Tim said. "That [way], we're able to have fewer three-putts and make more putts because the speed matches up."
A more dialed-in approach to putting should help Addie once the state tournament rolls around in 2023 — if she makes it that far — as well.
Addie is coming off her second-straight appearance at Red Tail Run Golf Course. She shot a final round of 77 on both days and finished 16th individually as a freshman.
Unlike Addie's freshman year, though, her sophomore year left her with more questions left unanswered.
Krouse fired a 94 on the first day and an 82 on the second.
"Unfortunately, golf only sometimes gives you what you put in immediately or when you want it to," Tim said. "Sometimes, you have to be patient to get the results. Last year, she got the results at the end, and this year she didn't. It's just something that happens in golf, and she will be better prepared for that challenge next year."
GET TO KNOW ADDIE
What was your favorite moment from the season? "Going to Freddie's with my team to eat after playing at Charleston Country Club."
What was the funniest moment from the season? "When Mia Schwing hit a ball at Charleston Country Club, and it landed in a cart."
What is your routine before, during, and after matches? "My routine before is to warm up with my pitching wedge, 7-iron, 5-wood, and driver and make sure I have snacks and drinks to stay hydrated and keep my energy up. During, I try to stay positive and make the best shots I can in my circumstances and have fun, and after, I recognize the things I need to work on and get better at, but more importantly, I recognize the things I did well."
What is your favorite sport besides golf? "Cheer."
What is your favorite restaurant? "Panera."
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? "Travel the world and buy all the Starbucks my heart desires."
I need concert tickets to... "Morgan Wallen."
