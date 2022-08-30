SATURDAY EVENTS
BOYS GOLF
Greenview Boys Golf Invitational
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg finished in a tie for 13th at the Greenview Boys Golf Invitational Saturday.
The Hatchets finished with a team score of 409.
Rylan Rincker led the team with a final round of 96. Nathaniel Gracey shot a 101. Briar Smith shot a 104, and Brody Hendrickson shot a 108.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Clayton Carey's 112 and Thomas Davis' 124.
FRIDAY EVENTS
BOYS GOLF
Edwardsville Invitational
St. Anthony fired a 297 on Day 1 of the Edwardsville Invitational Friday.
Jonathan Willenborg shot a final round of 70. Preston Phillips shot 72. Lane Ludwig shot a 77, and Dakota Flaig shot a 78.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Michael Martelli's 79 and Joey Trupiano's 83.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial High School Brookhill Shootout
Teutopolis finished 12th at the Centennial High School Brookhill Shootout Friday.
The Lady Shoes fired a team score of 438.
Halle Bushue led the team with a final round of 106. Abigail Wortman shot a 108. Alaina Helmink shot a 111 and Brileigh Bloemer shot a 113.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Mollie Koester's 124 and Josie Deters' 128.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Boys Golf
St. Anthony at Robinson w/ Oblong, Newton
St. Anthony's junior varsity won a meet against Robinson, Oblong, and Newton Thursday.
The Bulldogs carded a team score of 156. Robinson was second with a 179, Newton third with a 196, and Oblong fourth with a 211.
Ryan Schmidt led St. Anthony with a final round of 37. Coen Pennington and Jack Swingler shot 38s and Charlie Wegman shot a 43.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Alec Hakman's 44, Aidan Tegeler's 45, and Ethan Karolewicz's 49.
As for the Eagles, Gunner James shot a 46, Grant Fulton shot a 47, Michael Kennedy shot a 51, and Evan Johnson shot a 52.
