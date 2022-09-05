BOYS GOLF
Richland County Invitational
St. Anthony finished second and eighth, and Teutopolis finished third at the Richland County Invitational Friday.
The first Bulldogs team fired a final round of 333, the second fired 368, and the Wooden Shoes fired a final round of 348.
For St. Anthony, Coen Pennington shot a final round 77. Ryan Schmidt shot an 80. Jack Swingler shot an 87, and Charlie Wegman fired an 89.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Aidan Tegeler's 91 and Alec Hakman's 97.
For the second St. Anthony team, Drake Brown shot a final round of 86. Ethan Karolewicz fired an 88. Maddux Clark shot a 94, and Matt Herzing shot a 100.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Keenan Griffith's 107 and Luke Anderson's 137.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Ethan Thoele finished with a final round of 80. Hayden Jansen shot an 88. Gabe Schlink fired an 89, and Adam Lustig fired a 91.
The scores that didn't count were Brody Thoele's 95 and Kole Ohnesorge's 100.
