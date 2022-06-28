Attached to Grace Nelson's name are many superlatives.
Incredible. Phenomenal. Champion. The list goes on.
The Altamont sophomore won gold at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field in the 100-meter hurdles while placing second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 200-meter dash, earning her the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Nelson is now a two-time state champion in the hurdles — winning the 300-meter hurdles as a freshman.
What she did her freshman year, she one-upped her sophomore year, though.
As a freshman, Nelson won 29 events and placed in the top-six 32 times.
As a sophomore, Nelson won 31 events and placed in the top-six 35 times.
Overall, assistant girls head coach Trenton Deadmond characterizes Nelson as a "smooth operator."
"She's calculated and calm," Deadmond said. "Internally, she might be boiling up inside, but she keeps it together and executes, and in those events, you have to be able to. The 100-hurdles, it's just rhythm, and she knows that. Once she has a good start, she knows she's nailed it. She ensures she's prepared and doesn't want to leave anything on the table."
Additionally, Deadmond also enjoys being around her from a coaching perspective.
"She's the complete package, and you often don't see that in athletes that age. They talk about the exceptional ones, and she's proven to be pretty exceptional. I wish we could bottle it up and feed it to the other kids, and I hope that when she gets older, she can articulate a little bit of what is going through her head when preparing for these events."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Nelson seven questions. Below is how she answered each one.
AW: How do you prepare for each event?
GN: "I did the long jump for part of the year, and you have to have your steps down, so you had to get a lot of run-throughs, but I mainly focus on hurdles. I always ensure I have plenty of time before the 100-meter hurdles and get all my hurdle drills in; get some acceleration and ensure I'm good and warm because hurdles are my favorite event. Then, for the 300 hurdles, it's the same thing; make sure to get done with all my hurdle drills and accelerations. Then, in the 200, I don't get much of a break before that, so it's about to keep stretching, stay loose."
AW: Talk about your season overall, what you thought was good or bad, and where you can improve?
GN: "I felt like it was a good season. State champ in the 100-meter hurdles. I wanted the 300-meter hurdles, but that didn't turn out not the way I wanted. I still got second, so that's still good. I'm only a sophomore this year, so I have two more years and will be facing that girl who got second in the 100-meter hurdles and then first in the 300-meter hurdles; I'll be facing her again next year. So, keep working hard and coming out hard at state."
AW: How does basketball help you become a better track athlete?
GN: "I'm in basketball all year round, so I feel like I'm always in shape, and my verticals in basketball help me in track for jumping hurdles, and my hip mobility will also help me with basketball and everything."
AW: Who is your biggest inspiration in track and field?
GN: "The person that pushes me the most is my dad. He tells me I have so much potential and can be great; I have to keep working and give it my all. So, he's always pushing me. He always did sports in high school, so he wants me to keep pushing, knowing I can go farther in college."
AW: Going into your junior year, what are you looking forward to the most?
GN: "This year for track season, I was hyped, and I'll be hyped up again next year and hopefully set some more season records. Then, hopefully, by state, I'll be able to get closer to the state record."
AW: You set the school record in the sectionals; talk about how happy you were after that?
GN: "I looked up and saw that it was a 43 after I finished the race. I was dead, and I looked up and saw the screen, which said 43.8. Everyone was so happy. I know all the boys that come and support; they're all great and supportive and doing their interviews. I was laying down on the track, and they all came to help me and were cheering; it was really fun."
AW: How cool was it to race Jadon?
GN: "It was really fun. Even though he beat me, he's fast and a great athlete. So, it's just cool. We'd always have competitions, but then both of us got to run against each other and push each other, and both give our best."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.