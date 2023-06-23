TEUTOPOLIS — Kaitlyn Vahling is the 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
A junior sprinter for Teutopolis, Vahling had a dominating season for the Lady Shoes, culminating in setting four new school records. She did just that in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and the 4x100-meter relay.
Vahling broke the 100-meter dash record at the Sam Bennett Invitational in Robinson in mid-April, finishing with a time of 12.21 seconds. She then broke her record again at the Newton Lady Eagle Invite in May with a time of 12.12 seconds.
Vahling also broke the 400-meter record in Robinson with a time of 58.61 seconds, broke the 200-meter record at the Altamont Open in May after a time of 25.27 seconds and — along with freshmen Adi Davidson and Halle Bushue and sophomore Ella Neihls — broke the 4x100-meter relay record at the Class 1A Newton Sectional after a time of 50.42 seconds.
Along the ride with her through all the accomplishments was her father, Dean Vahling, who serves as the T-Town head girls track and field coach.
"Being with her at home and working with her on the track adds extra time together," Dean said. "We can discuss the ins and outs of what we do in practice and how we can prepare for the meets."
Once each race is over, Dean said that if the time is quickly accessible, he will then tell Kaitlyn what her time was. The only exception to that is after she runs the 400.
"When she does the 400, it's a struggle for her to get done," Dean said. "She needs recovery, so I let her go and let her rest and then when she gets back on her feet, we can talk about how she did."
The 400 isn't typically a runner's favorite event.
Dean highlighted that and said that it takes a certain level of conditioning.
"It's a full sprint for like a minute and that wears on you and to keep that up, you got to do a lot of conditioning," he said. "Training is a bear, so she has to realize her pace, where she has to be at a certain point in the race and finish strong."
Finishing strong is what Kaitlyn did throughout the season.
Unfortunately, the only hiccup was at the end.
During her sectional meet at Newton, Kaitlyn hurt herself in her final event.
"The last event was the 200 and I was right at the finish line and saw her hobbling," Dean said. "I was hoping it was a cramp, but it didn't go away, so we decided to see the trainer and she noticed it was a strain."
Kaitlyn tried to power through that injury and compete in the state meet, but it didn't work out in her favor, as she didn't qualify for Saturday's final.
If there were a bright side to an otherwise dreary point in the season, though, it would be that Kaitlyn still has one more crack at winning a state championship.
"That's the ideal goal. That would be amazing if she were to accomplish that," Dean said. "This year, she was No. 1 coming into the 100 in Class 1A and if she keeps working hard and doing what she needs to do and get better on her times, we'll see where everything lays out."
EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Kaitlyn a series of questions.
Below is how she answered those.
AW: You set four school records this year. How happy were you to accomplish that?
KV: "I'm really happy. That's been something I've been trying to do for a long time. I remember going to the basketball games and seeing all the records up there and I'm like, 'I'm going to beat the 100 record.' Finally, being able to do it in my junior year is awesome."
AW: Why did you choose track as your sport of choice?
KV: "Seventh grade was when I first did it. I wanted to quit after the first practice because it was way too much running, but I stuck with it and once it was postseason time and I went to state, I did well."
AW: What do you like the most about running?
KV: "I like sprinting. I don't like long-distance and it's really fun to go as fast as you can and be competitive with other people."
AW: How has your dad helped you become a better runner?
KV: "I feel like he's always there. He's very supportive and he always pushes me. If I ever have a bad race, he tells me, 'It's OK and to do better next time.'"
AW: Talk about your season overall and how you can improve for your senior year.
KV: "I got my best times and I've always wanted to get under a 12.2 and I did that. Next year, I need to be more conditioned for the 400 and then make sure I'm stretching."
AW: Talk about overcoming what happened at the state meet and, hopefully, becoming even better next year.
KV: "It was something I couldn't control, so I didn't let it affect me as much. God has a plan, so whatever happens, happens, I guess."
AW: What was it like to be a part of a really good relay team that set a record?
KV: "I'm super proud of all the girls because when we first started, we were average, but we kept pushing and pushing and got better and better."
AW: What does it mean to you to be the leader with three other freshmen on the relay team?
KV: "I just tried to encourage them to do their best and not worry about too much of anything — just run as fast as they can."
