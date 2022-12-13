Jessica Larsen comes across as quiet and focused, but when she crosses the finish line, she is always the first Effingham runner finishing first.
She lets her running do the talking.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Larsen paced the Flaming Hearts with 11 top 10 and 12 top 15 finishes during her sophomore year.
Overall, head coach Jennifer Kirk couldn't ask for better production from a better athlete.
"She's quiet, but once you get to know her, she's not as quiet. She's a good listener, and if she has any questions about a workout, she's not afraid to ask me," Kirk said. "I always explain why we're doing the workouts if we have questions. She's also good with the other girls, and they look up to her."
Larsen started the season with a fourth-place finish at the Doc Acklin Invitational after finishing in 20:22. She then finished fifth at the Charleston Cross Country Invitational with a time of 19:57 before finishing 47th out of 403 runners at the First to the Finish Invitational on September 10. Larsen finished that meet by running the course at 19:45.
From there, the times only continued to lower, as well.
Larsen finished in the top five in her next five meets, with her best finish coming at the Centralia Invitational — she placed second after running the course in 19:02.
However, her best time during that stretch was a 2.96-mile course at the Robinson Invitational, when she ran the course in 18:45 — setting a personal best at the time — to finish fifth.
The good times, and finishes, didn't stop there, though.
Following that stretch, Larsen placed sixth at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational, with a time of 19:20, before another second-place mark at the Class 2A Olney Richland County Regionals when she ran the course in 19:17.
She then set a new personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when she ran the course in 18:31 to finish 15th and followed that with a 67th-place showing at the Class 2A State Final Meet.
Kirk believes this is only the beginning for her top runner, though.
"If we're talking about time, last year at state, she finished 109th, and this year, she was 67th. This year's weather at the state meet was horrible under all conditions, not just for Jessica but for everybody, and you can see that in the times," Kirk said. "But, what I like most, is to see the placement go down. So, as a junior and a senior, I see her making the top 25."
GET TO KNOW JESSICA
What is your routine before, during, and after matches? "My routine before the meet is to eat peanut butter on toast. I listen to the band AJR as we ride up to the meets so I can get in a zone for a while, usually for the whole bus ride. Then, about 30 minutes before, I always pray for a long time, and every time the gun goes off, I have to jump twice. Then, after I finish running my race, I always go over to the start line with the boys, give them a high-five, and tell them about the course and how the race went and stuff like that."
What is your favorite sport besides cross country? "Track and field."
What is your favorite restaurant? "Chili's."
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? "I would save it and leave it as an inheritance for the rest of my family."
I need concert tickets to... "AJR."
What does your coach mean to you? "[Coach Kirk] has shown me a lot over the year. I've had quite a few good coaches, but Coach Kirk has opened my eyes to a lot of new things and focusing on what I have and that time doesn't always matter. Sometimes, it's the place or about the race."
