TEUTOPOLIS — For some, basketball is just another game.
For others, it’s something more.
Teutopolis do-it-all senior Kaylee Niebrugge fits the latter and had a farewell season to back it up.
Niebrugge averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Lady Shoes. She shot 52.7 percent from the floor — 32.4 percent from three — and helped lead the program to a regional championship and a 26-win campaign.
“She worked on her game,” Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said. ‘She’s a two-sport athlete, but she put the time and effort into her shooting. I gave them a shooting program and she completed it and you could tell she worked on her outside shooting — her three-point shooting.”
Those dazzling numbers ultimately helped Niebrugge earn a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State First Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team and become the 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I think a lot of it’s my hard work,” said Niebrugge on the year she had. “I’ve been playing since about second grade and I’ve put a lot of time into this sport and I think it’s paid off this year.”
Having a family full of basketball players also doesn’t hurt.
Kaylee’s sister, father and grandfathers all played basketball.
“We try to keep the tradition going,” Niebrugge said.
Kaylee said that her father, Steve, is one of the more influential people in her life regarding the sport.
“He’s the one who put me in the sport,” Niebrugge said. “He’s the one who always practiced with me when I was little — he taught me how to play and taught me the game.”
Kaylee added that her sister, Lexi, also pushed her to be a better player despite being at two different stages in their careers.
“We challenge each other. When we were little, we would play one-on-one all the time,” Kaylee said. “We always go to the gym together and I think we’ve pushed each other to make each other better.”
Lexi didn’t just push Kaylee, though; it was also a teaching moment.
“I wasn’t scared. A lot of younger girls are scared of seniors and I think, being my sister, I could tell her what to do and she could tell me what to do, so we had a better relationship on the court,” Kaylee said.
That bond and those moments went on to help Kaylee become a better leader, too.
Thompson saw that role elevate more so this year.
“Leadership-wise, (Kaylee) is going to be a big absence,” Thompson said. “The one thing that I stress is that our seniors should be good leaders, so these younger girls learn from them. They’re going to learn by example and I think Kaylee did a nice job of doing that. Kaylee is very approachable and she’s one of the most humble, down-to-earth athletes I’ve ever coached.
“I think they felt at ease with her as a leader.”
Kaylee’s high basketball IQ helped with that, too.
“Her basketball knowledge also sets her apart,” Thompson said. “She knows the game and she sees things on the court, so it’s nice to have a coach on the floor and that’s how I view Kaylee. Everyone is more relaxed when she’s out there because she’s a good leader and wants the ball.”
“You can tell a kid that’s watched basketball,” Thompson continued. “If you play the game, you think about the game, you watch the game; you’re going to pick up on things. That’s one thing she does well. She picks up a change in defense; we want her to do more of that and she can.
“She always brought something to the table.”
Of all the attributes Kaylee possesses, though, scoring is the one she brought to the table more than the rest.
“Mrs. T, as a coach, is great to me. I think a lot of people expected me to get the ball a lot and that’s why we had to rely on those other girls to make shots, but I think it feels good to be that player,” Kaylee said.
Lexi was in a similar spot her senior year, also.
Thompson knew that Kaylee would be in a different situation, though.
“Kaylee is in a position that is different from her sister. When you’re a point guard or an off-guard, the ball is usually in your hands as soon as you get on offense,” Thompson said. “You rely on guards to give you the ball when you’re a post player.”
Changing positions didn’t bother Kaylee in the long run, though.
Before she entered high school, Kaylee said she was predominantly a guard.
Thompson, however, believes she’s better suited for the post.
“I think she’s more comfortable in the post, but she can be on the perimeter offensively,” Thompson said. “She knows what the posts are supposed to do and what the guards are supposed to do and that’s important; that’s unique because you often don’t have that two-way player that can go out and be on the perimeter, run the show a little bit, shoot the three and then drop inside and post up and be a nice, strong body.”
No matter what position Kaylee was playing, though, she was always at the top of the scouting report each night and drew swarms of players around her, too.
But that didn’t matter.
Kaylee still got points, regardless.
“I thought it might happen more often,” Thompson said. “When we lost Emily, it was more evident, but she still found ways to score. You have to get a little ingenious — maybe screen a little for her, but a smart player, you can figure out how to score or make your teammates better and that was some of the conversations we’ve had.”
Now as Kaylee enters a new chapter and follows in her sister’s footsteps by continuing her career at Lake Land College, that role may change again.
But, just as it changed in high school, Thompson knows Kaylee will be prepared for what’s in front of her.
