Grace Nelson never had what many call a "sophomore slump."
After bursting onto the scenes as a freshman with the Altamont Lady Indians in 2021, Nelson — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year — one-upped herself in Year 2, scoring 835 points in 29 games, good for an average of 28.8 per contest, while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from 3.
But she wasn't only a scorer.
Nelson also led the team in rebounds (234 rebounds, eight per game), assists (87 assists, three per game), steals (141 steals, nearly five per game), and blocks (40 blocked shots, one per game), even though, to head coach Katie Lurkins, it's nothing new.
From the first day of practice until the end of the season, Lurkins is around Nelson every day and sees how much hard work she puts in to be as good as she is.
"It's not how I push Grace in practice; it's how Grace pushes herself in practice," Lurkins said. "She is a phenomenal competitor, and that applies to herself also. It doesn't matter if it's a basic skill drill or trying to work on a scenario; she is always going 100 percent.
"What most people don't realize is that on her own — outside of practice — she sticks to a strict lifting schedule and puts in a lot of quality shooting time outside of practice weekly."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Nelson a series of questions about her season. Here is how she answered those:
Q: When you came into high school, what kind of player did you want to be, and how have you accomplished that?
A: "Coming into high school, I knew that it would be a lot different and more fast-paced than junior high was. Junior high was always low-scoring games, really slow-paced games. There were a lot of turnovers, and in high school, I knew I needed to rebound more, and I feel like in the last part of my season — when I was averaging double-doubles in rebounds and points — I accomplished that. I've also always told myself that I wanted to be a leader on and off the court, so I always try to lead and make sure everyone is in the game and focused."
Q: How do you make your teammates better?
A: "In practice, I always try my hardest, and hopefully, it pushes them to try harder and want to work harder and get better."
Q: Is there a particular routine you do before a game, at halftime, and after a game? Take me through that.
A: "Before the game, I always try to get shots up either here or at my house. I shot close shots, mid-range, and 3-point; I always try to get warmed up before the actual game warmup. I've always had applesauce before a game. I don't know why; it's always been a thing during track and basketball. Music, before a game, I listen to pump-up music and rap music to get every pumped up and ready for the game. Not everyone expects that. They think that I'm a calm person, but when I want to get in the game and get focused, I put my AirPods in, put my rap music on, and think about the game plan before the game. At halftime, I think about what I need to do. I always ask coaches what I need to do to stay in this game or what I need to do better as an individual. Then, after the game, I always talk with coaches and my parents about what I need to do better, and then the next day, I'm always working on what I need to do like if my shots were off, I'd put up 1,000 shots the next day."
Q: Has playing at a Division-I school always been your dream, and why?
A: "Playing at a D-1 college has always been my dream. Ever since I was little and watching it on TV, I've always been like, 'That's what I want to do.' It's cool being on TV or playing D-1. So, hopefully, in the next few years, I'll wind up playing at one."
Q: How does summer basketball help you?
A: "My travel team is Indiana Elite Havoc, and my coach is Dan Gates. I like him as a coach. He's very wise about basketball and is the assistant coach at Paris High School. Recruiting-wise, he is always putting us out there, texting coaches. He's always on top of it; basketball is his life. He is always there for us, and then playing-wise, summer ball is more competitive, so like every game, it's a hard game, and my team is all stacked, so I'm not the only one always scoring. I can rely on my teammates that if I pass it to them, they're going to score, too.
