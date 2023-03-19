EFFINGHAM — Aaron Rios has many nicknames for his players.
For junior Stacie Vonderheide, Rios knows her best by “Aquahands.”
Why?
Rios said the ball is always in Vonderheide’s reach at all times and in any situation.
“She really has a knack and it’s all cliche and common, but her nose is always on the basketball,” Rios said. “She has a great sense of the game, anticipates where the ball is going, can attack the passing lanes and get out and go from there. As an on-the-ball defender, I would say she is the best in our league and she covered some of the best guards this year. She played the top side of our ‘Snake,’ or our 1-3-1 halfcourt defense. She’s very difficult to get by."
The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Most Improved Player, Vonderheide had a season to remember for the Bulldogs.
She also improved in every facet of her game.
Offensively, Vonderheide went from averaging around two to three points per contest to a double-digit threat every night. She ended the year averaging 13 points per game.
“From an overall offensive production standpoint, she was around 2-3 (points) a game last year, which is an incredible change,” Rios said.
The same could be said for assists — a category that skyrocketed from one to two per game as a sophomore to five per game as a junior.
“When you have her playing, more or less, the point guard position and we can run a set for her, or we can run a ball-screen set for her and she can get downhill, she’s going to draw at least a double if not a triple (team) getting downhill. When that happens, people leave Nancy Ruholl, Anna Faber, Adysen Rios and even Addi Nuxoll in the paint to prevent Stacie from getting downhill,” Rios said. “It makes us a lot easier for kids around us to play basketball because they have wide-open shots.
“She has a great way of creating the defense to come toward her direction and then she does a great job of making a good decision.”
In addition to points and assists, though, Vonderheide also finished with five rebounds and four steals per game — both team highs.
To Vonderheide, though, where she felt she best improved wasn’t in any of those areas.
Instead, it was ball handling.
“I have more confidence when I have the ball in my hands and it allows me to make more accurate passes while getting my teammates open,” Vonderheide said.
Ultimately, becoming a better ball handler allowed her to stay on the court. A lot.
Typically, point guards need a rest from time to time.
Not Vonderheide.
She rarely came off the court; Rios, though, credited her conditioning for that.
Vonderheide is a five-sport athlete at St. Anthony, competing in cross-country and volleyball in the fall and track and field and softball during the spring to go along with basketball.
“I’m never worried if Stacie’s going to be in condition. The way we want to play, Stacie can play,” Rios said. “She rarely ever came off the floor for us this year. I felt bad because we rotated six, maybe seven, kids in a game and we like to press a lot, but you can see in her face rarely ever that she was extremely tired. The way she’s conditioned her body allows us to play the way we want to play.”
Never getting exhausted helped her during premier matchups, too — the games where Vonderheide shined the most.
Against the likes of state-ranked Class 1A foes Tuscola and Neoga and Class 2A Pana, Vonderheide shined, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals per game in those contests.
“Stacie elevates her game against good competition,” Rios said. “She doesn’t allow herself to play down when we’re not playing good competition, but that’s her mentality. She wants to go out and compete and play the best players that we have in the state in our class and the level that we play at and there’s nothing more satisfying for her than winning.
"She’s quiet and hard to get things out of, but she lets her play and tenacity on the floor do all the talking.”
