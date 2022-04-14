Kaitlyn Schumacher had quite the farewell season for the Teutopolis Lady Shoes in 2021-2022.
The long-limbed senior finished the year with team-highs in points (12.1) and rebounds (8.8), but what she — along with her coaching staff — was most proud of was her work on the defensive end of the floor.
Despite the team losing to Paris in a Class 2A sectional semifinal, the Lady Shoes still finished the season allowing 34.6 points per contest. Additionally, only eight of those teams scored 40-or-more points on head coach Laurie Thompson's group, with Schumacher being one of the primary reasons for causing teams constant stress.
"Kaitlyn's always been athletic, quick," Thompson said. "She's kept her quickness, and I think she's probably a bit more focused on knowing what she's supposed to be doing and who she's supposed to be guarding. She's good at helping, sometimes to the point of helping too much, but I think she's done a really good job of that."
Schumacher finished with team-highs in deflections (81) and steals (48), even though those numbers don't necessarily surprise Thompson all that much, especially when it comes to deflections.
"A deflection, one after another, can slowly break a team down; break their offense down and have them second-guessing," Thompson said. "That can be a huge factor to our opposing team and mentally breaking down their offense."
The praise didn't stop at deflections, either.
Thompson also couldn't help but reaffirm Schumacher's aforementioned rebounding ability, most of which came on the defensive end. Of her 229 rebounds, 125 were defensive rebounds.
"Excellent rebounder," Thompson said. "Kaitlyn knew when that ball was coming off the rim. That was something that I thought was a really good gift that Kaitlyn had. You're missing shots close, far-away, and Kaitlyn had that knack of when that ball was going up; she was bound and determined to get the ball. A lot of heart goes into rebounding; if you're a good rebounder, that's a lot of heart and desire."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Schumacher a pair of questions about her season. Here is how she answered those:
Q: What makes you such a great defender?
A: "With defense, what makes me a decent player when it comes to that is that I'm a very tall girl, I'd like to say, and I'm also very quick. I try to initiate what they're going to do next so that I can get there as fast as I can."
Q: What do you like the most about playing on the defensive side of the floor?
A: "Defense is my favorite over offense, for sure, just because I think I'm better at defense and being able to try and get the steals, and I like to get my fastbreaks."
