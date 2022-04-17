Kim Romack is the 2022 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
The 10th-year Neoga head coach guided the team to a 29-8 record in 2021-2022, highlighted by a conference tournament championship and regional, sectional, and super-sectional championships. Neoga defeated Altamont in double overtime in the conference championship, 64-58, Altamont again in the regional championship, 48-32, St. Anthony in the sectional, 48-42, and Goreville in the super-sectional, 50-48.
The win over Goreville pushed the Indians to the Class 1A state tournament at Redbird Arena in Bloomington, where the team finished third. Neoga fell to eventual Class 1A state champion Brimfield in the state semifinals, 60-44, before defeating Serena in the third-place game, 45-23.
Romack is the sixth head coach in program history. She has a career record of 180-111.
This past season was the fourth 20-plus win season in Romack's tenure, with 29 wins setting a school record and the third-place trophy being the first in program history.
When asked what Romack meant to them, each of the five starters from Neoga said:
AVERY FEARDAY
"She has been more than just a coach; she's been a leader. She's been a parent to all of us. She's taught us more than just basketball, she's taught us life, and I'm going to miss her next year."
TRISTA MOORE
"Mrs. Romack has been one of the best coaches I have ever played for, ever since the sixth grade. She's always supported us through life, sports, and academic achievements. She's just one of the best coaches around, and it doesn't get better than her."
SYDNEY HAKMAN
"She means everything to me. She's a great coach, and she never lets us down. There's always a goal for every game, and we always try to meet that goal for her, and if we don't meet it, then we'll do better in the next game. When I was in junior high, I remember playing at Sigel, and we played Neoga here [at Neoga], and after the game, we shook hands, and she went, 'You'll look great in red next year.' So, that's something that I'll never forget."
HAYLEE CAMPBELL
"She's taught us about basketball but also life, too. She teaches us everything from what to do at school if our grades aren't good and how to fix those, and that basketball is important in your life right now, but everything else in life is also important. She's taught us how to get over tough losses and also how to get over them in life."
SYDNEY RICHARDS
"She's our glue that keeps us together. We're so blessed to have her. God has brought us this far, and we're just so blessed. She's amazing, and I love her."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner also asked Romack a series of questions about her season. Here is how she answered those:
Q: As you sit back and reflect on the season, what are you most proud of and why?
A: "I think I'm probably most proud of their grit and toughness. It didn't matter whether it was games that we lost or games we were down in; they never gave up on the floor. There was no way we make it to the state tournament without having that toughness and that grit."
Q: At what point in the season did it all click?
A: "I think we saw it at the Monticello tournament. We had some success up to that point, but I feel like we got there, and we played a couple of tough games against Monticello and Clinton. Then we got into a game against Tuscola, and that was one of those where we were down, and that was where you saw this team's willingness to fight back. They came back in that championship game and locked-in in the second half and held them down defensively, and that's when you saw what this team is capable of doing. Early on in the season, of course, we had games where you could tell we hadn't played in a while; a lot of turnovers, so I feel like that point - at the Christmas tournament - was where we saw things shift into how we were going to finish the season."
Q: You guys did most of your damage away from home; describe that weird scenario for me?
A: "Out of our eight losses, only two of them came on the road - at Teutopolis and Brimfield in the state tournament - so a lot of people are thinking, what is it about playing at home that you can't do, and I think it comes down to who we were playing. I don't feel like we ever had a bad loss; all the teams we lost to were good and competitive. I don't think it came down to just being in the atmosphere at home that affected it. I think it was just where matchups fell, but it was something that we could use with the girls whenever we had a big road game. You don't go into another school and feel like you can't compete because you can own any floor you want to, which helped us when we got up to Bloomington. Just being able to walk in and go, 'We're used to competing on the road. We can win; we can do things,' and even in that first game against Brimfield, I feel like we came out and shot well early in that first quarter."
Q: What got you into coaching?
A: "The man [former Neoga head coach Seth James] that I coach with right now is what got me into coaching. Having him as a teacher and a coach when I was in high school opened me up to the idea of becoming a teacher and becoming a coach. Kevin Haarman gave me my first opportunity when I was starting. It was my second year, and he took over as the varsity coach, but I think watching all the former coaches that we've had here at Neoga and how they've built this program made me want to be a part of it. I wanted to impact the lives of young athletes like the coaches that I've had that have impacted my life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.