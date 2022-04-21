EDN All-Area First-Team

The Effingham Daily News All-Area First-Team. Pictured are Altamont’s Grace Nelson (top left), Neoga’s Sydney Richards (top right), St. Anthony’s Riley Guy (bottom left), Cowden-Herrick Beecher City’s Gracie Heckert (bottom middle), and Teutopolis’ Kaitlyn Schumacher (bottom right).

 Alex Wallner | Daily News

Listed below is the 2021-2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball First-Team.

Five players from the region make the team. The region schools are Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Altamont, Brownstown St. Elmo, Dieterich, Newton, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, South Central, North Clay, Neoga, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Cumberland.

So, without further ado, here is the team.

GRACE NELSON (Altamont, Soph.)

Nelson is a 5-foot-10-inch combo guard for the Lady Indians.

Favorite team tradition: "Dancing and jamming out in the locker room before games."

Favorite memory from the season: "When I scored my 1,000th point against South Central at home."

Funniest memory from the season: "When Gabby almost broke a girl's ankles at Dieterich."

Favorite basketball player: "Caitlin Clark."

Describe your coach in three words or less: "Intense. Motivating."

Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Paula Fulk."

What's your strength as a basketball player: "All-around scorer and very competitive."

What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Basketball IQ."

Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Work hard now because it'll pay off in the end."

SYDNEY RICHARDS (Neoga, Jr.)

Richards is a 6-foot guard and forward for the Indians.

Favorite team tradition: "Praying before the game and wearing silly socks."

Favorite memory from the season: "Winning the first tournament, state games and spending the night, and spraying coach with water after the sectional championship game."

Funniest memory from the season: "Freshman's hotel room at state."

Favorite basketball player: "Brynn and Quintin Richards."

Describe your coach in three words or less: "Calm. Caring. Ambitious."

Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Macy. Hakman. Haylee. Avery."

What's your strength as a basketball player: "Tall."

What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Defense."

Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Fire in the belly."

RILEY GUY (St. Anthony, Sr.)

Guy is a 5-foot-7-inch shooting guard for the Bulldogs.

Favorite team tradition: "Half-court shots at practice."

Favorite memory from the season: "Winning regionals."

Funniest memory from the season: "Driving into the nursing home."

Favorite basketball player: "LeBron James."

Describe your coach in three words or less: "Enthusiastic. Caring. Talkative."

Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Stacie Vonderheide."

What's your strength as a basketball player: "Staying relaxed."

Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Shoot the ball."

GRACIE HECKERT (Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Jr.)

Heckert is a 5-foot-9-inch guard and point guard for the Bobcats.

Favorite team tradition: "Listening to 'Industry Baby' before every game."

Favorite memory from the season: "Christmas party."

Funniest memory from the season: "Dance party before the regional championship game."

Favorite basketball player: "Paige Bueckers."

Describe your coach in three words or less: "Goofy. Determined. Encouraging."

Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Aja Gour."

What's your strength as a basketball player: "Court vision. Ball-handling. Leading my team."

What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Defense."

Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Stay confident in yourself even when the game or drills get difficult."

KAITLYN SCHUMACHER (Teutopolis, Sr.)

Schumacher is a 6-foot guard and forward for the Lady Shoes.

Favorite team tradition: "Christmas party."

Favorite memory from the season: "Senior Night."

Funniest memory from the season: "Katie wearing my shoes at the Highland Tournament."

Favorite basketball player: "Michael Jordan."

Describe your coach in three words or less: "Crazy. Interesting. Fun-loving."

Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Katie Kremer."

What's your strength as a basketball player: "Rebounding."

What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Finishing."

Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Try your hardest throughout because it goes by fast."

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video