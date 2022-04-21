Listed below is the 2021-2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball First-Team.
Five players from the region make the team. The region schools are Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Altamont, Brownstown St. Elmo, Dieterich, Newton, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, South Central, North Clay, Neoga, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Cumberland.
So, without further ado, here is the team.
GRACE NELSON (Altamont, Soph.)
Nelson is a 5-foot-10-inch combo guard for the Lady Indians.
Favorite team tradition: "Dancing and jamming out in the locker room before games."
Favorite memory from the season: "When I scored my 1,000th point against South Central at home."
Funniest memory from the season: "When Gabby almost broke a girl's ankles at Dieterich."
Favorite basketball player: "Caitlin Clark."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Intense. Motivating."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Paula Fulk."
What's your strength as a basketball player: "All-around scorer and very competitive."
What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Basketball IQ."
Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Work hard now because it'll pay off in the end."
SYDNEY RICHARDS (Neoga, Jr.)
Richards is a 6-foot guard and forward for the Indians.
Favorite team tradition: "Praying before the game and wearing silly socks."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning the first tournament, state games and spending the night, and spraying coach with water after the sectional championship game."
Funniest memory from the season: "Freshman's hotel room at state."
Favorite basketball player: "Brynn and Quintin Richards."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Calm. Caring. Ambitious."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Macy. Hakman. Haylee. Avery."
What's your strength as a basketball player: "Tall."
What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Defense."
Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Fire in the belly."
RILEY GUY (St. Anthony, Sr.)
Guy is a 5-foot-7-inch shooting guard for the Bulldogs.
Favorite team tradition: "Half-court shots at practice."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning regionals."
Funniest memory from the season: "Driving into the nursing home."
Favorite basketball player: "LeBron James."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Enthusiastic. Caring. Talkative."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Stacie Vonderheide."
What's your strength as a basketball player: "Staying relaxed."
Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Shoot the ball."
GRACIE HECKERT (Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Jr.)
Heckert is a 5-foot-9-inch guard and point guard for the Bobcats.
Favorite team tradition: "Listening to 'Industry Baby' before every game."
Favorite memory from the season: "Christmas party."
Funniest memory from the season: "Dance party before the regional championship game."
Favorite basketball player: "Paige Bueckers."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Goofy. Determined. Encouraging."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Aja Gour."
What's your strength as a basketball player: "Court vision. Ball-handling. Leading my team."
What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Defense."
Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Stay confident in yourself even when the game or drills get difficult."
KAITLYN SCHUMACHER (Teutopolis, Sr.)
Schumacher is a 6-foot guard and forward for the Lady Shoes.
Favorite team tradition: "Christmas party."
Favorite memory from the season: "Senior Night."
Funniest memory from the season: "Katie wearing my shoes at the Highland Tournament."
Favorite basketball player: "Michael Jordan."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Crazy. Interesting. Fun-loving."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Katie Kremer."
What's your strength as a basketball player: "Rebounding."
What part of your game do you want to improve on: "Finishing."
Best basketball-related advice you've received: "Try your hardest throughout because it goes by fast."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.