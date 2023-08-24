NEWTON — The preseason was everything Newton head football coach Jason Fulton wanted from his team.
"One thing I've seen out of the boys is tenacity and hard work," he said. "Our numbers are down a bit; we don't have as many kids this year, but they're putting in some hard work and trying to prepare themselves."
Now, it's all about translating that to gamedays, which Fulton hopes are better than the ones he had to endure last year.
The Eagles finished 3-6 and 3-4 in the Little Illini Conference.
"The running game was not where it needed to be last year and there's no doubt that hurt us with putting some points on the board," Fulton said.
Injuries played a toll in those struggles, though.
Newton lost running back Isaac Flowers before the season began. The Eagles lost Wade Wickham during the first week.
Wickham ran for 112 yards on 14 carries in Newton's Week 1 contest against Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) and scored once.
Flowers returned to play the last three games of the year and ran for 388 yards on 63 carries and four touchdowns.
This year, though, both are back and — more importantly — back and fully healthy, leaving room for optimism for Fulton and his team.
Overall, those two, along with senior Meyer Tarr, should make for a fearsome troika.
The biggest question for Fulton, though, is how will the offensive line allow them to succeed.
"Our biggest concern is not what those three will do running the ball; it's how good our offensive line can be," Fulton said. "That may be our biggest question mark at this time."
Like the running backs, though, this group has room for optimism, too.
"It's a group that can be pretty good. We'll have to wait and see," Fulton said. "They have the potential to be pretty good upfront; they will have to prove it to us."
Making up Newton's offensive line are junior Kohlten Barthelme (5-foot-7, 165-pounds), freshman Nolen Cleaver (5-foot-6, 155-pounds), junior Drew Tate (5-foot-10, 230-pounds), junior Weston Bierman (5-foot-9, 220-pounds), sophomore Dominic Baltzell (5-foot-9, 190-pounds), sophomore Reed Tharp (5-foot-9, 190-pounds), junior Cole Elmore (6-foot-2, 315-pounds), senior Isaac Rake (6-foot-4, 245-pounds), freshman Brant Houghton (5-foot-10, 250-pounds), junior Jason Stine (5-foot-7, 185-pounds), junior Landen Blake (6-foot-4, 265-pounds), junior Landen Sowers (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), sophomore Ryan Spiker (5-foot-9, 185-pounds), junior L.J. Lindemann (5-foot-9, 200-pounds), freshman Aaron Carroll (5-foot-11, 180-pounds) and senior Tyler Olmstead (6-foot-3, 230-pounds).
The two notable names that the Eagles lost upfront were Jacob Ochs and Jacob Wickham.
Fulton called both Ochs and Wickham "hard-nosed" and said this year's offensive line will have big shoes to fill.
"All those guys will have to step up and fill some spots," Fulton said. "We're going to expect a lot out of them."
Fulton is expecting the same from Meinhart, too.
Last season, Meinhart completed 67-of-152 passes for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
Fulton said he loves how Meinhart has approached the preseason overall.
"Max has done a great job in the preseason. He's worked hard to get himself ready for the season," he said. "He's throwing the ball better than he has. He's put so much work into it and he's done a lot of extra things. He's tried to prepare himself for this season."
The same could be said for Fulton's two captains, senior Gus Bierman and Tarr, who are also readying themselves for breakout campaigns in their final season on the gridiron.
"Tarr is a two-year captain and a great leader; we have faith and trust in him. He's there and shows it on the field and off the field, too," Fulton said. "Then, Gus Bierman — he's the type of kid you want a million of on your team. He's such a hard worker and a positive influence on the young kids. He shows it on the field and is a great player, but he also does a great job with leadership."
Tarr added, "We got a great team. We're going to have a lot of fun. We all connect as a group and we got a lot of great teammates that will stick by our side."
As for Bierman, he talked about playing one more year for Fulton.
"Coach Fulton puts his heart and soul into this team," Bierman said. "It's all he thinks about during the season. Whenever you see him, he's probably supposed to be watching a P.E. class or teaching a class, but he's always on the computer, watching film."
Fulton hopes both of his captains help lead the program back to the postseason after missing it one year ago.
To him, that is his primary goal.
"My goal for these guys is to get a home playoff game, get this place packed and have an opportunity to see and feel what that's like," he said. "We have the best fans and community. Jasper County is an awesome place to live and they're very supportive of not just football but all our athletics and activities. I want to give them something to cheer about and I want these kids to experience that."
WHAT'S NEXT
Newton opens the season against Shelbyville on Friday at 8 p.m. The time of the game was adjusted due to the heat.
The Rams finished 9-2 and 7-1 in the Central Illinois Conference last year.
Shelbyville returns quarterback Brody Boehm. Boehm threw for 1,164 yards on 65-of-151 passing and 17 touchdowns to zero interceptions. He was also the team's leading rusher, finishing with 743 yards on 40 carries and an additional 17 scores.
The Rams lost second-leading rusher Wil Fox, who carded 705 rushing yards on 132 attempts and 11 scores and leading receiver Ty Brachbill, who was both a runner and a receiver. Brachbill finished with 710 receiving yards on 33 catches and 11 touchdowns and 452 yards rushing on 40 carries and five scores.
Defensively, Shelbyville brings back its two top tacklers. Brody Hancock had 93 tackles to lead the team last year, while Brady Boehm was second with 68.
