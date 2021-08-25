The roar of the crowd after an exciting play and the school's fight song after a drive ends with a score both return on Friday nights this fall.
Two unique sounds that bring a euphoric feeling to fans, athletes, and coaches who lost both one year ago, and for Effingham head football coach Brett Hefner, he is ready for his team to feel that energy once again.
"We're fortunate, especially for home games, that we've had outstanding crowds and outstanding support," Hefner said. "I would imagine that they're looking forward to doing that as opposed to giving out 50 tickets to the entire team."
Even though there is a sense of normalcy returning, Hefner is still wary of the lingering problems surrounding the state while also feeling rushed to a certain degree.
The Flaming Hearts finished the 2020 season on April 23, leaving Hefner without many summer workouts due to some of his players participating in other sports.
"I'd relax more if you'd tell me we were going to keep it. It's been hectic with the quick turnaround because it feels like we just finished, and a lot of our guys aren't just one-sport athletes," Hefner said. "So, even the summer was different for us because we had guys finishing track and guys finishing baseball. Normally, we're used to having eight months of prep time, but I think everybody is hoping for some kind of normal season with fans, with no masks outside and being able to run and breathe and play."
Effingham played five games in the spring after the state shut down all fall sports that were "high risk" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a time that Hefner is more than happy to leave behind.
"There's probably not enough words how disappointed and difficult it was for a number of reasons," Hefner said. "I was super close to that class; I have a son in that class. I had been with that group the longest, super close with those kids, and there were so many of them back. We thought we had a chance to not only have a successful regular season, but we thought we had a chance to make a pretty good run in the postseason. To have that taken away, anytime, is disappointing, but when it's with a group of kids that you were super close to, you feel horrible for them."
