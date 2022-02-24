Running away from the competition is just what Galen Martinez did during his senior season at Cumberland.
The Pirates' running back totaled 914 yards on 79 carries and 16 rushing touchdowns over the nine games he played, making him the 2021 Effingham Daily News Football Player of the Year.
"He's always been an athlete," head coach Lucas Watkins said. "I coached him in track when he was in middle school, and he's always been a naturally gifted athlete. For him to accomplish what he's accomplished really is not a big surprise because he's been such a great athlete through middle school and high school."
Martinez sat down with Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner for an interview about his overall season, as well.
Here is how he answered those questions.
Q: What did you kind of like about being the focal point of the offense?
A: "It was such a big task to take on, especially with the expectations of what I could do for the offense; trusting my offensive line to get to where I am."
Q: Did you expect to have this kind of season coming into your senior year?
A: "I have full faith in my teammates, and I expected big things from us. I knew we had the potential and the ability to get to where we got to."
Q: You only had a select amount of games your junior year; how hard was it for you to miss your junior year?
A: "It sucked to not be on offense as much as I would have liked to, but at the same time, I did understand that the seniors only had a limited season. I was happy that they got more playing time that they needed."
Q: You do track as well; how did that help you?
A: "It basically helped me get ready for my speed and agility, increasing those abilities that I had and making the plays that I'm able to do."
Q: What makes you such a great runner?
A: "My determination and willpower to keep pushing forward."
Q: Talk about the team's success and helping lead them to a great record?
A: "It all comes down to how badly my teammates really wanted to push forward with the season and how far we could actually go."
Q: You had two good runners behind you; talk about being a part of a three-headed monster in the backfield?
A: "It helped me quite a bit because when there were times when I needed to take a break, I could always depend on them to take on the job for me. I always have good faith in them and knew they could take the ball down the field."
