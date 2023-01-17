Since Effingham head coach Brett Hefner took over as Flaming Hearts head coach, he has had the luxury of having a quality signal caller behind center.
The 2022 season was no different.
Senior Tanner Pontious carved his own path on the field during his two seasons as Effingham’s starting quarterback.
Pontious finished his career by completing 145 of his 269 passes (53.9 completion rate) for 1,896 yards. He threw 22 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
But he wasn’t just a threat in the pocket.
Pontious was also great at scrambling, finishing his senior season with 141 carries for 511 yards and seven touchdowns.
Where Pontious gives credit to the most for that, though, is the Effingham Junior Hearts Football (JFL) program and his head coach, Jared Simmons.
“The one thing I took from JFL was my coach. He was diverse and knew what he was talking about; we ran a lot of different stuff,” Pontious said. “He used me with my feet and arm and made me do many things that some people at the JFL level wouldn’t have done.”
But just because he learned a lot during his youth football career doesn’t mean he stopped learning once he got to the high school level.
Since the first game he started — a road contest against Decatur St. Teresa — Pontious said he learned how to stay composed and grow as a passer.
“I needed to compose myself in the pocket and stay calm, not rush things,” Pontious said. “My junior season, I rushed a lot of things and threw quite a few picks, and that’s not what you want to do.”
That strategy worked.
Pontious went from throwing eight interceptions his junior year to four his senior year.
Hefner noted that drastic improvement once Pontious suited up against the Bulldogs again to open the 2022 season.
“The thing where he improved drastically as the year went along was how he threw the ball. Early in his career, he did not throw the ball that well and became an excellent passer, a much more accurate thrower,” Hefner said. “You only saw a few catchable balls — that’s where I thought he made the biggest transition.”
Pontious’ numbers didn’t lie, either.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Player of the Year, Pontious finished his senior season by completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns to the aforementioned four interceptions.
However, those numbers didn’t come to him overnight; challenges did arise along the way, most notably losing his starting running back in the first half of Week 1.
“John (Westendorf) was a big loss for what we thought at the time,” Pontious said. “But, we had guys step up into the spot, and we played with what we had.”
Adversity never won, though.
Pontious did.
“It was a good time,” said Pontious reflecting on his team at Effingham. “I’m not looking back at it and saying, ‘Dang, I wish we would have done this and that,’ because I think we did all we could with what we had.”
While Pontious will miss his Effingham teammates, Hefner will likewise miss his quarterback, acknowledging the continuity that he and Pontious had, and the good and bad times they have been together.
“The nice thing with him is that the more time you spend with somebody, the more you get to know them, and the thing I appreciated about him was that in the COVID year, we planned on playing him some, and then he had his foot injury and wasn’t able to play. So, his junior year was trial-by-fire, Hefner said.
HEIL EARNS EDN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONORS
Logan Heil proved to be one of the primary numbers called when an opponent was tackled this year by an Effingham player.
Heil finished his senior season with 49 total tackles (27 solo and 22 assisted), good for second on a defense that allowed 197 points (19.7 points per game) over the year. He was one of six Flaming Heart defenders with 40-or-more tackles on the season, too.
Playing on that side of the field is nothing new to the 6-foot-3 and 240-pound defensive lineman, though.
Since his days in JFL, Heil said he’s never wanted to play on offense; he’s always been defensive-minded.
“I’ve never really liked playing offense through junior high. It was whatever I could do to help the team,” Heil said. “I was trying to get stops so the offense could get the ball and keep up the intensity.”
That intensity only increased until his final game, a 45-14 loss to Rochester in the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
Heil, though, won’t dwell on that one contest. Instead, he was happier to help lead his back to the “promised land” after one year removed from not making it at all.
“It was nice because we hadn’t been able to. (My junior year), we didn’t play very well, and we missed it, but this year made it feel like I was all worth it,” Heil said.
Hefner also commended Heil’s hard work and attitude as a reason for that success.
“He’s a fun kid to be around and wants to do well,” Hefner said. “The big thing is that he goes hard, and we’re fortunate that many of our kids, but him especially, play hard.
“We got some younger guys that ended up playing and playing a lot, and hopefully, they saw how he went about his work and the effort that he put in, and hopefully, they continue that going forward.”
What also helped Heil achieve that success was his gifted athletic ability.
Heil is a three-sport athlete at Effingham, playing basketball and competing in track and field.
Hefner said that only helps that athleticism further.
“The more you can do, the more athletic you’ll become, which helped him,” Hefner said.
