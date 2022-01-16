Rylea Borgic only heard one voice as she neared the home-stretch of the Class 1A state cross-country meet at Detwieiller Park in November.
It was her mom urging her to kick it into another gear — a message that Borgic wound up delivering on in the end.
"I hear just my mom's voice over everyone's voice, saying, 'You're 25th. You have to go,'" Borgic said. "So, I just kicked it in, and that's how I finished."
The 2021 Effingham Daily News Female Runner of the Year would finish 21st at the meet, becoming the first Newton female runner ever to finish that high at state.
Borgic crossed the finish line at 18:23.09, setting a new personal record for herself, too.
"I was extremely happy with what I did, and it was a place that I never even expected to get," Borgic said. "State, that was a dream of mine since freshman year, but I was running, and a bunch of girls kept passing me, and I said, 'There's no way I'm going to be in the top-25.'"
Overall, it was a fitting end to an otherwise fantastic season for Borgic, who said her success was pretty much unpredictable.
"My freshman and sophomore year, I had fellow teammates in front of me to guide me and pace me, but once it came to my junior and senior year, I didn't have anyone; I had to find my pace, run my race," Borgic said. "That's where I struggled a little bit, but once we started to run some meets, I was like, 'This is going to be a really good year.'"
Borgic finished in the top five in six of the nine meets she competed in, including one win at the Charleston Invitational in September.
She won that meet with a time of 19:30.89, outlasting competitors from Mount Zion, Effingham, Champaign (Central), Champaign (Centennial), Shelbyville, Charleston, Urbana, Olney (Richland County), Neoga, Mattoon, Sullivan, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
"I was in third for most of the race, but we got to the 2 1/2 mile marker, and the girls in front of me started slowing down, and they were running together, so I figured that they would stay together," Borgic said. "I had this feeling, and it was urging me to go, but I started my kick early, and once I got it, I couldn't see who was behind me, and I just kept running.
"My mom said that was the first time she ever saw me sprint at the finish."
The win at Charleston was also Borgic's first and only victory of her four-year cross-country career and started, what was, a string of quality finishes for her, too.
Borgic placed in the top five in four of her following five events after the win, including three-straight fourth-place finishes at the Olney Invitational, the Robinson Invitational, and the Little Illini Conference Meet, before placing 15th at the Peoria Heights Invitational and following that up with a third-place finish at a Class 1A regional.
Those accomplishments, however, didn't come easy.
Head coach Brock Tarr said that where she came from as a freshman to where she ended as a senior was largely due to her maturity and work ethic.
"Rylea's progression; I had never really gone back and looked at it, but it's crazy what these young athletes, how far they come by the time they mature. I think that's a credit to their hard work," Tarr said. "Coaching her through her high school career certainly means a lot. Rylea's mentality is competitive, and that's my mentality as well, so it worked hand-in-hand.
"She wasn't afraid to push when she needed to push, and she wasn't afraid to be criticized and pushed from a coaching standpoint. So, to see it all mesh together and to see her have success means a lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.