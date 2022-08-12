For Halle Smith, it was just another basketball game.
What the Illinois Wesleyan volleyball pledge didn't expect to happen, though, was for a season-ending injury to occur.
Smith's South Central Lady Cougars played Dieterich in the National Trail Conference Tournament on a Saturday afternoon at Beecher City High School.
As Smith ran down the floor during the second half, she fell to the ground, crying and in severe pain. She had just torn her ACL, lateral and medial meniscus and had bruises across her femur and tibia.
"After it happened, it was shocking," Smith said.
In mere moments, the rest of Smith's senior year and her collegiate plans were up in the air.
She didn't take it as that, though.
All Smith did from there was go through rigorous physical therapy at Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis — the same place Teutopolis' Kayden Althoff and Effingham's Lexi Chrappa went to when they had similar injuries.
Smith said she and Chrappa, club volleyball teammates for Rapid Fire Volleyball, talked a lot after the injury.
"We talked about how painful it was, but also how the recovery can be if you worked at it and pushed for it," Smith said. "That was my mindset. It's a big mental struggle from being busy and playing club volleyball and basketball and being able to work out and do everything. Then all of a sudden, I'm running, I fall, and it's taken away. So, we talked about the mental aspect."
Doctors told Smith the injury could have her out of action for anywhere from six to nine months.
Smith instead came back in four.
Smith returned in May and was on the field when she and her teammates won a Class 1A regional championship against Altamont.
That moment was especially satisfying to Smith, who vowed to come back and play on the softball field again.
"As soon as I tore my ACL, I had in the back that I wanted to come back, and I wanted to play softball, and that was my goal. So, throughout physical therapy, rehab, and recovery, I pushed for that and want that," Smith said. "Just being able to step on the field, I wasn't necessarily nervous, but my body wasn't allowing me to do what it normally would, so it was satisfying."
What was also satisfying to her, though, was being able to drench head coach Ted Kerner with a Gatorade cooler full of water after the victory.
Smith called Kerner her "biggest inspiration" when she dealt with her injury, went through rehab, and so forth.
"My biggest inspiration was Mr. Kerner because he was very encouraging and communicative with me the entire time," Smith said. "We just talked about what was happening, and he was so supportive. He was willing to let me do what I needed to, and even though he told me he was a nervous wreck the entire time I went through everything, he still trusted me and believed in me."
Kerner said he originally planned for a season without one of his most impactful players.
However, once she was clear to play, Kerner worked around the doctors' suggestions while utilizing her in a limited role.
"We were going to follow the doctor's direction and not push it too much," Kerner said. "She felt good and wanted to contribute, and we stayed the course. First, it was only hitting and pinch running for her if she got on base. Then, the next step was staying on base, which gradually led to her being able to play first base."
Now, as a collegiate athlete, Smith said that Kerner isn't the only coach who would be able to utilize her differently.
She said her new volleyball coach at Illinois Wesleyan, Kim Nelson-Brown, had the same plans in mind.
"She's been super understanding; we're just going to wait and see how it goes," Smith said. "Coach Kim said there are ways to utilize me if I'm not at my full 100 percent playing ability."
The one thing that Nelson-Brown will surely find out, though, is the same thing that Kerner already knows about Smith — she's a player who brims with pride in any endeavor she does and displays an upbeat persona throughout.
Smith's attitude is never sour, a trait that the 2022 Effingham Daily News Female Comeback Athlete of the Year can take with her for the rest of her athletic career and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.