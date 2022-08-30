Cumberland fell to Shelbyville, 38-14, in a non-conference game Friday.
The Rams (1-0) scored six points in the first quarter, eight in the second, and 24 in the fourth; the Pirates (0-1) scored seven points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth.
Bryant Weber completed 13-of-23 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions.
Trevin Magee caught six passes for 41 yards. Blake McMechan caught two for 32 yards, and Maddox McElravy caught four for 16 yards.
Ross McBride was Cumberland's leading rusher in the game. He totaled 45 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown for the Pirates.
McMechan totaled 25 yards on two carries, McElravy had five yards on one carry, Kelby Bierman had one yard on one carry, and Weber rushed for negative-one yards on four carries and one touchdown.
Defensively, McBride had 16 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. Braydon Olmstead had 14 tackles. Bierman had eight tackles. Magee had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Ty Bradley had six tackles and one tackle for loss. Weber had one tackle and two fumble recoveries. McMechan and Allen Darling had four tackles. Gavin Hendrix had two tackles, one tackle for loss, and two blocked kicks. McElravy had seven tackles and one fumble recovery. Cooper Yocum had four tackles and one fumble recovery, and Sawyer Keyser, Colton Shobe, and Grant Keyser had three tackles.
