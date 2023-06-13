Four area athletes will continue their athletic careers in college.
Below is where each one is heading.
AVERY JAHRAUS
Altamont’s Avery Jahraus will continue his golf career at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson.
Jahraus finished this past season for the Indians with a 39.6 scoring average in nine-hole matches. He shot a 96 at the Class 1A Robinson Regional and an 82 at the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional to qualify for the Class 1A State Final Tournament.
Jaharus earned a spot on the Effingham Daily News All-Area Second Team and said it means a lot to him to be able to play college golf.
“It was the last sport I picked up and it grew on me a lot,” Jahraus said. “I’ve worked hard at it, so I’m glad to see it pay off. I played almost every day through the summer and worked on my game a lot.
“I learned a lot from my coach [Jim Strange], my dad and YouTube. YouTube helped a lot.”
Lincoln Trail head coach Jay Prindable is excited to add Jahraus to the program.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Prindable said. “He’s a good player and comes from a good family and it’s nice that we can have a reasonably local kid play for us and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does in the fall.”
Playing Lincoln Trail’s home course — Quail Creek — a few times during his senior year gave Jahraus an idea of where he would primarily play for the next two years.
Jahraus said that wasn’t the only attraction to the program, though.
Prindable also played a role in that.
“Lincoln Trail, I visited a while back and liked talking to Coach Jay. He’s the kind of guy that can help me take my game to the next level,” Jahraus said.
NOLAN RUNDE
Teutopolis’ Nolan Runde will continue his soccer career at Monmouth College in Monmouth.
Runde finished this past season for the Wooden Shoes with 16 goals and helped the program reach the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional Finals against Newton.
Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt said Runde grew a lot from when he first started playing as a freshman.
“From his freshman year, we moved him up to the wing and he grew with on-ball skills,” Wendt said. “He grew with his left foot, which was his big strength, and those are hard to come by, but from freshman year to sophomore year, he made some strides.
“In his sophomore year, he was leaned on as a goal scorer with that 2019 class and made big strides in the offseason between his junior and senior years. He took the offseason program seriously and played outside of the season, where it made a huge difference in his game.”
A great listener, Wendt said that everything became “natural” to Runde over time due to his ability to process information.
That will benefit the former Effingham Daily News All-Area Second Team selection while playing in college.
Aside from continuing to play the game he loves, though, Runde said he also enjoyed what the campus offered.
“Their campus was nice and they have a small student selection,” he said.
“I’ll be able to have a one-on-one with the teachers, academic-wise and the field is also really nice.”
ALLISON CZYZEWSKI
North Clay’s Allison Czyzewski will continue playing volleyball at Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana.
Czyzewski finished this past season for the Lady Cardinals with 222 kills and 49 blocks. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and was an Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team selection as a middle blocker.
“Allison was always a super helpful and dedicated player,” North Clay head coach Megan Welty said. “I don’t know if I’ll get someone like that.
“She’s a very reliable middle. She always turned it on when we needed it and we appreciated her for that.”
Welty added that Czyzewski started her career timid but grew into a leader.
Czyzewski will join former Effingham Flaming Heart Kennedy Sowell on the Vincennes roster next year.
CORTNEY BRUMMER
Dieterich’s Cortney Brummer will continue playing basketball at Greenville University in Greenville.
“I chose Greenville because whenever I went to basketball camps there, I fell in love with the team and their close-knit community,” Brummer said.
Brummer finished this past season for the Movin Maroons averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She shot 30 percent from the floor and was named a National Trail Conference Honorable Mention and earned a spot on the Effingham Daily News All-Area Third Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.