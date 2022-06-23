Not many athletes could do what Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City senior Jadon Robertson did this past season.
The future Southern Illinois-Carbondale Saluki and 2022 Effingham Daily News Track Athlete of the Year finished with an astonishing 43 wins between the 110-meter- and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump for the Bobcats. He won 13 times in the 110-meter hurdles, 11 times in the long jump, 10 times in the high jump, and nine times in the 300-meter hurdles.
"It's been a lot of fun; there's never a dull moment," said CHBC head coach Clint Lorton, who coached Robertson for the last two years of his track and field career. "He often surprises you with his 'Don't give up attitude.' He wants to be faster; he wants to jump higher; he wants to jump farther. He's on the onery side, but it keeps it interesting."
Robertson ended his senior season with a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles and three second-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles, high jump, and long jump.
Lorton said that Robertson was a "unique" athlete and one that you don't find every day.
"It's unique to find somebody you could put just about anywhere you wanted to; the only problem is you get one out, and you can only run four events," Lorton said. "He's versatile and would have done fine in the 400. I'd love to see him stretch his legs in an 800. He's just got the unique ability."
While that uniqueness did end up taking him places that the program had never been before, it was never an easy journey.
"Jadon came in his freshman year, and you could see that he was a guy that wanted to be great, but there was a little hesitancy like most freshmen do just trying to learn through the program," said CHBC assistant track and field coach and former head coach Andy Nohren, who coached Robertson for his first two years. "Even if you look back at his times, he was a state qualifier in the hurdles, which I believe is a junior or senior man's race. That experience helped him his junior year; it helped him his senior year."
Regardless of how tough the road was, though, it all paid off in the long run for Robertson.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Robertson three questions. Below is how he answered each one.
AW: Talk about your career here and how you've grown?
JR: "I've always been kind of OK at sports, but Andy showed me that I have the potential to be great at track, and he brought that out in the best in me. Then, Clint stepped up, and he showed me that I have the potential to be one of the greatest athletes to ever come through Cowden. Then, coming into my senior year, coming off of last year, we knew we had a great chance of topping the top three with only two kids."
AW: You didn't have the best day on the last day of the state meet, but you still walked away with the big trophy. Talk about what it means to you not to be at your "A" performance?
JR: "We knew I was sitting in a good spot, but the main goal was to be a team champion. That day was a lot of emotions. Coming out of field events, I wasn't having the best day. Suffering a loss I hadn't taken all year was hard. Then, going into 110s, I had all the confidence in the world. Then, after I finished that, I was ready for the 300s, and Coach was like, 'You got to win this to secure the title,' and I was like, 'OK, we got this.' Then, after losing that, that brought me down a lot. I was like, 'Great, I lost it for the team,' but the way it all worked out, it was crazy."
AW: Talk to me about how you prepare for each event.
JR: "High jump was more of a mental game for me because if you look at a high jump bar, it's tough to think that I can clear that. But at the end of the day, Andy helped me a lot; he talked me through it all, and we used to do a lot of breathing stuff to calm me down. Long jump, that's what I was more nervous about because I was not very consistent. We did a lot of training for the long jump going into state. Hurdles, we worked on my start all year, and we finally started nailing it down at the end, and it mattered."
