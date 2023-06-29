NEWTON — Jasper County’s best.
That’s what you can call Newton senior thrower Jacob Wickham and junior sprinter Parker Wolf.
The twosome for the Eagles helped lift the program to a third-place showing at the Class 1A State Final Meet at O’Brien Field in May and are the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Field and Track Athletes of the Year, respectively.
“Parker is a great athlete,” Newton head coach Todd Short said. “I talked to a college coach this week and said that Parker was a great athlete but a better person. Parker is very coachable, will do whatever you ask of him, and is not afraid to work.”
“Jacob has worked hard in the weight room and he’s worked hard out here,” said Short of Wickham. “He was fortunate enough to go to the state meet three times and kept growing and getting better every year but didn’t just throw; he did all the speed work and his footwork was faster.”
Wickham finished this past season for the Eagles placing in the top 10 in the shot put and the discus in 20 of the 22 multi-team invitationals he competed in. He won five events.
The future Vincennes Trailblazer set a personal record in the discus at the Flora Invitational in April with a throw of 167-feet-5-inches. He set a personal best in the shot put at the Class 1A State Final Meet after a throw of 52-feet-3.5-inches. He finished fifth at Charleston.
Overall, personal records are all Short wants out of his athletes every time they compete.
“We’ve preached just worrying about PRs,” Short said. “The results will take care of themselves if you PR. He knew these great throwers and has known them through the years; he’s tried to focus on himself and it made a difference for him.”
The same could be said about Wolf.
Though Short did call Wolf a team player, he still made the most of working on himself.
Wolf competed in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events. He also ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay at the state meet.
Wolf finished the season with 26 top-10 finishes between his four different events in the multi-team invitationals he competed in. He won 14 events.
Wolf placed second in the 400 at the state meet after a personal best time of 49.88 seconds. He finished fourth in the 200 after a personal best time of 22.20 seconds and placed sixth in the 100 after a time of 11.19 seconds.
“He was always a good sprinter, but this year, you could tell he didn’t just physically mature, but mentally, it was a big maturing year for him,” Short said. “That was how he ended up being one of our captains. He did a great job bringing the other kids along, doing the right thing and keeping everyone focused.”
Both Wolf and Wickham were asked a series of questions by EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner.
Below is how they answered those.
JACOB WICKHAM
AW: What makes you the thrower you are?
JW: “I put a lot of time toward it and wanted to strive to be like my grandpa. He set the Eastern Illinois University hammer throw record in the 70s. He passed away in 2016, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps and try to make something happen.”
AW: Do you use your grandpa’s memory to fuel you?
JW: “Definitely. I look back on what he has taught me over the years and what he taught me when I was younger; that is something that pushed me forward during the season.”
AW: You’re going onto Vincennes. Has your goal of becoming a college thrower helped that?
JW: “I do. I will be taking on another two events there and I think it’ll open up many more opportunities for me to grow because I know I got more. With a really good weight room and good stuff there, I’ll be able to grow and compete at the next level.”
AW: Talk about your performance at the state meet in the shot put.
JW: “I wanted to get out there; my practice throws were not very good that day and I wanted to open with a good throw and wanted to open with a big one to where I could back off the gas if I had or I could fight for that spot. I opened up with a 52-footer and it set the stage for some other guys to compete with me.”
AW: Talk about ending your career with a personal record.
JW: “PRing for me, that was a huge thing. You always want to get that PR toward the back end of the year, especially at the state meet. This year, toward the beginning of the year, I struggled in the shot and wasn’t quite finding my groove because I had switched from the glide to the rotation and back to the glide. But, finding a good groove and throwing a PR at the state meet was a good accomplishment.”
AW: Is it hard to switch movements during the season?
JW: “With the rotation and the footsteps, you’re spinning in a shot circle. It’s different from kicking back, placing your feet, turning, and throwing. It’s a lot more dynamic and a lot more complex. I wanted to take that on because that’s what I’ll be learning [in college]. As soon as I had troubles at the beginning of the year, I wanted to return to what I knew and could perform at.”
AW: Talk about your season in the discus.
JW: “I wanted to hit the goal of breaking the school record here — I was seven feet off. At the beginning of the year, I was throwing the discus very well. Like I say to a lot of people, ‘You can be good in both, but it’s hard to be great in both.’”
AW: How has playing football helped you become better at track?
JW: “It’s given me the drive and the competitive side because you’re competing against many of the same guys. You’re able to take those rivalries from football over to track.”
AW: What did it mean to help lead your team to a third-place finish at state?
JW: “It meant a lot. It was something that I didn’t expect. We knew we had a decent team this year and it was possible, but we also knew that there were a lot of great teams up at state and it was going to fall to a matter of chances.”
PARKER WOLF
AW: Talk about running in multiple different events.
PW: “All season, I ran in all individual events pretty much and that’s what I needed to do going into state. I wanted to do as much as possible to prepare myself and excelled somewhat all season and when I got to state, I finally hit peak form and did what I could.”
AW: Talk about your performance in the 400 at the state meet.
PW: “It hurt getting second place whenever I was one spot off of a state championship. But I want to work for it all off-season, all next season, to try and get gold next season. It puts a chip on my shoulder.”
AW: What kind of makes you the runner you are?
PW: “Coach Short and Coach [Brock] Tarr inspire me. They make me believe in myself and are the main reason.”
AW: Take me through your routine.
PW: “The day before a meet, I always eat pasta the night before. Then, on the day of the meet, I drink plenty of water; I don’t eat much and then at the first event, I get the 100, and there is no strategy or routine. You just got to go out and go. Then, the 400 that gets in my head, I have to do a breathing exercise to calm down and make me not nervous. I usually run that decently and throw up every time and then I have to recover for the 200.”
AW: How has being a three-sport athlete helped you?
PW: “Playing basketball, that just builds strength all winter. Then, football, that made me a lot quicker.”
AW: What are the biggest challenges you’ve ever had in track?
PW: “Definitely in between the 200 and the 400. Once I run the 400, I have 20 minutes top to run the 200, so I spend 10 minutes puking and laying down, passed out basically.”
AW: The 400 is your main event. Talk about that event, even though it is difficult.
PW: “It’s a mental race. You have to tell yourself you’ll be hurting the last 100, so you got to get out in the first 300 because, no matter what, it will be a pain. Every time I run it, I talk to myself the whole time I run and what I need to do during it.”
AW: Have you ever had any setbacks?
PW: “This year, I strained my hamstring, which put me out for two weeks. It was right in the middle of the season, so I was nervous about that and didn’t know if I could run at state, but I overcame it and it made me better.”
AW: How happy were you with the treatment process?
PW: “I was scared. The Newton Eagle Invite was the first event I did, but I was limited and ran that and felt good, which gave me hope for the rest of the season.”
