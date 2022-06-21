Manaye Mossman had the type of breakout freshman season for the St. Anthony boys' tennis team that his head coach thought he would have.
"We knew Manaye was a strong player because he played a lot of summer tennis when he was younger," head coach Darlene Esker said. "We tried to strengthen our schedule to give him more competition."
Mossman — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Boys Tennis Player of the Year — finished with a 35-7 record, according to the Tennis Reporting website, between singles and doubles matches.
To add to that record, Mossman also qualified for the state tournament in Chicagoland. He went 2-2, defeating Rockford Christian's Chatham McIlroy (8-2) in the first round of the consolation bracket and Mascoutah's Wyatt Jurgensmeyer (8-4) in the second round of the consolation bracket. Mossman lost to Rock Island Alleman's Nicholas Patrick (6-0, 6-0) in his first-round match and Lake Villa Lake's Gavin Murrie (8-2) in the third round of the consolation bracket.
"He did well in all of the matches he played," Esker said.
That same success that Mossman had as a freshman should carry over into his sophomore campaign, too, according to Esker, even though she believes that Mossman can be even better with a few minor tweaks to his game.
"He likes to hit hard and place hard, whereas if he could hit a hard shot and pull then into the net, he could take some speed off of it; that kind of thing," Esker said. "Then, a lot of times, if he would miss a first-serve, which wasn't very often, he would fast serve. If he took time between his first and second serve, he would do well."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Mossman four questions. Below is how he answered each one.
AW: Why is tennis your main sport?
MM: "Whenever I was around eight years old, I saw my brother and sister playing a lot, and I just picked it up and enjoyed it. It was a family sport that we could all enjoy together."
AW: Your summers are really busy; talk about what you do during the summer?
MM: "I used to play on the USTA and played a couple of tournaments before COVID hit. I played a qualifier, and that's like the best of the best in your age group, and the top three make it to Indianapolis or Michigan to play at a massive tournament that's like a miniature state."
AW: What do you do to stay focused and prepared?
MM: "I like to go out and keep my strokes fresh for tennis as much as possible. I do little tournaments here and there to prepare for the actual season."
AW: Take me through your routine before matches.
MM: "I like to warm up my strokes before the match, get loose to prevent injuries, and just stay fresh; don't wait around and sit down."
