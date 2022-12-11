Griffen Elder ran across the finish line first numerous times in 2022.
Four times to be exact.
The St. Anthony senior won four races for the Bulldogs this season, in what was his best season to date.
What many may not know, though, is that Elder was never always that quick on his feet.
"Griffen originally wasn't a great runner," father and head coach JR Elder said. "When he was little, he was not as coordinated, but we went on this trip at Yosemite, and we put him in front because we thought he would be slower, but he went fast and got up to the top of the mountain fast. He was able to beat the rest of us.
"From that point forward, I knew he would be a good runner."
He went on to showcase that during his senior year.
To go along with his four wins, Griffen also placed in the top 15 on 11 different occasions.
He also set a personal best during the year, doing so at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic on September 24. Elder finished fourth out of 169 runners, crossing at 15:14.4.
He accomplished that personal best with the same locked-in approach once he went to the starting line; the same attitude he had for every race and one JR knows all too well.
"His demeanor is usually pretty serious," JR Elder said. "He sometimes struggles to be in the moment all of the time, but he certainly did a great job being able to focus during the season, and being a senior was a big key for him."
What JR also knows, though, is where running could take Griffen.
Griffen is pursuing running collegiately.
"He's still considering it," JR said. "Right now, Purdue is probably the No. 1 school he'd like to go to; I think he's 30 seconds away from running there, so we'll see how he does in track and field this spring. If he could get some type of scholarship or even be able to walk on, it would be a huge accomplishment for him."
GET TO KNOW GRIFFEN
What was your favorite moment from the season? "My favorite moment would be riding the bus back from any of the meets because we always had a great time together."
What was the funniest moment from the season? "When Nick and Sam finished the race holding hands and also lost."
What is your routine before, during, and after matches? "My routine before the meet is to always carb-load. Then, for lunch, the only days I bring my lunch to school are on meet days, so I'll bring sandwiches or something for lunch. During the meet, I will be nervous the whole time, and I have to ensure I'm staying warmed up and eating every once in a while so that I don't get my blood sugar too low. During the race, I try to stay as 'in the race' as possible, and after, I crash for a while and eat a bunch of junk food."
What is your favorite sport besides volleyball? "Track and field."
What is your favorite restaurant? "Gabby Goat."
Who is your favorite athlete? "Hunter Woodhall."
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? "I would buy a bunch of shoes."
I need concert tickets to... "Tyler, the Creator. Cage The Elephant."
