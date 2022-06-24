Like his teammate Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Daniel Lucas had just as impressive a season as anyone.
The future Iowa Hawkeye and 2022 Effingham Daily News Field Athlete of the Year put on a show in the ring for the Bobcats, winning 18 events between the shot put and the discus and placing in the top-six 19 times.
To his coaching staff, though, his work ethic got him this far.
Bobcats head coach Clint Lorton said, "Daniel's always had a great work ethic. He'll be the last to leave, and sometimes you have to shut him down and tell him that's enough for today. His feet have gotten better; he moves faster, he's a lot stronger than he was, and that's due to everything he's done in the offseason and being determined that last year's marks weren't good enough.
"That's just his mindset."
CHBC assistant coach, and former head coach, Andy Nohren added, "I don't think we've had anyone work harder than Daniel has. A kid that said that he probably could have been a 1,000-point scorer, but I'm going to focus on track, and I'm going to go to a Big Ten school. Seeing him throw in the fall, and even for someone who coaches track and sees that, you start to wonder if we're over-doing it, but that's just who he is.
"He demands perfection out of himself."
That constant drive for improvement and bettering himself paid off in the end, too, as Lucas won a state championship in the shot put after a throw of 59-feet-10.5-inches.
Lucas finished the year undefeated in the shot put event. He finished his career with 19 victories in the shot put and won two state championships in the event; a decorated high school career, nonetheless, but one that came with guidance early on that Nohren believes helped him.
"One thing I think was big for him his freshman year was that we had some good mentors. Many people don't look into that; a lot of work went into this," Nohren said. "We fought all season long."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Lucas three questions. Below is how he answered each one.
AW: Talk about your journey into shot put and what kind made you want to desire to focus on that more so than anything else?
DL: "When I was in sixth grade, my mom said, 'Hey, you should go out for track.' I used to do some events in track, so I started there, and then when I made my way to seventh grade, I ended up getting eighth in the state in shot, and I liked it. Fast forward to eighth grade, I started working a little harder and got second. Then high school hit, and it got a little harder with the 12-pound. That challenge only made me work even harder, so we started working harder and got it all done, and here we are at the end. We're bringing home state championships, and it's only made me want to go farther in the future and continue to have a successful career."
AW: Discuss from junior to senior year going into a different form?
DL: "I started gliding in my eighth-grade year, and it was tough. I started getting my form down and had a little coaching here and there, but I never had a consistent program where I worked hard until my junior year. So, I started working on the glide and got my footwork down, and it still didn't feel as natural then. But then, after state, we messed around with the rotational, and it came naturally. I started hitting my positions well, and then senior year, I flowed well with the rotational, and it will continue to grow from here."
AW: What are you looking forward to the most about attending a Big Ten university?
DL: "Just the atmosphere; it's going to be different. Me and Jadon, of course, push each other to work hard, but when I go there, I'm going to be surrounded by a team of the best athletes in the country, and they're just going to continue to make me keep that same Big Ten mentality and go above and beyond."
AW: The school you're going to, Iowa, has won the last three Big Ten championships. Discuss going to that successful program?
DL: "They've done well outdoors and indoors. The recruiting class we have coming in will only continue our success. Right now, we have a discus thrower that's throwing over 200. We have a shot-putter that's throwing 60, and on the female side, we have two 50-foot shotput throwers, and I think it's going to be even better when we're all together, pushing each other."
AW: Who is one of your biggest inspirations?
DL: "My throws coach Angel, we started working together my junior year, and we began growing closer and closer, and now I would see Angel is not only my coach but also a best friend. We work together and hard, and I think it will only continue to build our relationship."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.