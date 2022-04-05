There is a lot of "old-school" in Teutopolis junior big man Caleb Siemer, but he makes it work.
Siemer — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year — isn't like today's big man, who can stretch the floor by shooting shots 25-feet-and-farther. He does the bulk of his work as a back-to-the-basket player but is efficient at doing just that.
"You don't see a whole lot of players like Caleb anymore," Wooden Shoes' head coach Chet Reeder said. "Guys that can score with their back-to-the-basket. I think that makes it difficult for teams to guard him because that's not something every team sees day-in and day-out, but Caleb's feet are what separates him from other big guys. He can move his feet; his quickness is underestimated. He can make pretty quick moves and win one-on-one matchups with his feet. He's a pretty special player."
Siemer averaged 12.1 points per game for the Wooden Shoes while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor.
But he wasn't just a scorer. Siemer did it all, averaging 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and nearly one deflection, steal, and block per game over the course of 31 games.
"We knew he needed to be the type of the player he was this year," Reeder said. "What we did not expect was for his conditioning to be as good as it was. We challenged him a little bit in the offseason to come in ready to play games basically on Day 1, and he did. I can't say enough about his commitment in the offseason and his conditioning program to get him to where he could play 32 minutes if we needed him to, which I never thought would have been the case this year."
Additionally, he also battled adversity throughout the season.
Siemer suffered a head injury — that forced him to wear a headband — and a tooth injury — that forced him to wear a mouthpiece — on two different occasions in the season but still managed to play through it and help lead his team to both a regional and sectional championship.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Siemer a series of questions about his season. Here is how he answered those:
Q: Take me through your summer routine. How do you make yourself better?
A: "Throughout the summer, we practiced three times a week, and I tried to get into the gym as much as possible and get game-like shots up. Coach Reeder also has a shooting challenge for us that I strive to achieve each year."
Q: What does earning a spot on the AP and IBCA all-state teams mean to you?
A: "I am honored to have made the AP and IBCA all-state teams. Knowing that I am one of the top players in 2A basketball is a great feeling."
Q: What does falling in the super-sectional help you understand what you need to do to turn that loss into a win the next time this situation arises?
A: "Falling in the super-sectional was devastating, but it gives my teammates and me more motivation to work hard in both the off-season and regular season to get back there next year and get over the hump."
Q: You were a load down-low; not many players in the area could guard you? How did Coach Reeder put you in a position to be successful each night?
A: "The offenses that Coach Reeder ran this season allowed me to use my size and skills to my advantage."
Q: During the season, the team dealt with a lot of adversity (i.e., injuries to key players), and you still weathered that. What did you do to keep the team focused on the goal?
A: "Throughout our team injuries, we always had players willing to step up and fill in whatever role needed to help the team be successful throughout the season. This is a testament to our program, our coaching staff, and our trainer, Suzy [Wendt], for preparing us for any injury that we endure throughout the season."
Q: You dealt with a couple of injuries at different times during the season and yet still played the entire season. How happy were you to do that despite being banged up at times?
A: "I am a determined player that is very competitive and thrives on ways to help my team win under any circumstances, including injuries."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.