TEUTOPOLIS — Caleb Siemer is the type of player that never takes anything for granted.
From the moment he first stepped onto the floor donning a Teutopolis uniform to the last, Siemer embraced the community he calls home.
“It is an honor to wear a Wooden Shoe jersey and have the opportunity to represent the community of Teutopolis for the last four years,” Siemer said.
“This community is like no other; running out on the court or playing in a packed gym is amazing.”
Siemer’s play on the court didn’t make matters any worse, either.
An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press All-State selection and the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Siemer — a back-to-back winner of the award — finished his senior season leading the Wooden Shoes in three different offensive categories.
The first category was points per contest.
Siemer averaged 12.5 points per game on 51 percent shooting and a 75.9 percent clip from the charity stripe.
“We knew we were changing offenses and needed Caleb to be more of an outside threat,” Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. “At the end of (Siemer’s junior year), we talked about dedicating more time in the offseason to ensure that happens and he took to it. He made 5,000 shots this summer and progressed as a player.”
Though Siemer dabbled with long-range shots occasionally, his bread-and-butter continued to be playing with his back to the basket.
“It’s a little bit more old-school. There are not a whole lot of traditional post players anymore and Caleb is that type of guy,” Reeder said.
His elite footwork helps in that regard.
“That’s what separates him,” Reeder said. “He’s not the most athletic kid — doesn’t jump very well — but the secret for him is getting in position and getting around guys that way.”
While his footwork was great, Siemer eluded to other things, as well, that he believed made him the player he was.
“My dedication, determination, and being a coachable player are just a few attributes that have made me the player I am today,” Siemer said.
His aforementioned dedication is one attribute that stood out to Reeder the most, which showed with his play this year.
Even when Siemer wasn’t scoring, as he did in the Wooden Shoes’ super-sectional game against Pinckneyville, he still found other ways to make an impact.
One such way was with rebounding, the second category he led Teutopolis in as a senior.
Siemer finished the year averaging 9.3 rebounds. He had 13 against Pinckneyville.
“We have a philosophy and Caleb understood that you try to get inside and opposite on offensive rebounds,” Reeder said.
“He got good at reading the other guy’s shots and where they would go.”
What he also got good at, though, was being a reliable passer.
To go along with points and boards, Siemer also led the team in assists, at 3.2 per night.
Reeder noted that running the Princeton offense helps with that.
“It’s a runoff of the offense that we ran. The Princeton offense allows everybody to get assists because the ball moves and they make different reads,” Reeder said.
“That was one of the big reasons we made that change.”
However, leading the team in those three major offensive areas may not have been where Siemer truly shined. His leadership throughout the year had a lot of say in the season he had, as well.
He wanted to win and would do whatever it took to make that a reality.
“He took off and started at the end of the second half of the season (as a junior),” Reeder said.
“He’s a very vocal kid; his teammates like him; he knows what he’s talking about and he’s not afraid to express that, but he does it in such a good way.”
That same vocality helped him defensively, too.
“His communication is great and he has such a great basketball IQ that you can tell him one thing on the scouting report and he’ll remember that and relay that to other guys,” Reeder said.
“Having someone backing up your defense is a true asset.”
To Siemer, what is also a true asset, though, is having a coaching staff that believes in you.
Reeder and his staff were just that to him.
“Coach Reeder has believed in me since I earned a varsity uniform my freshman year,” Siemer said. “He has helped me become the player I am today by providing new information and making me work hard in practice.
“All my coaches have helped me excel at the game I love.”
