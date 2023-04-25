ALTAMONT — Avery Jahraus always knew he had the potential.
He just needed to unlock it.
Jahraus would do just that for the Altamont boys basketball team this past season, though, as he helped the Indians reach the sectional championship game for the first time in school history.
Overall, Jahraus — the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Most Improved Player — was one of the main reasons for the success, becoming a threat anywhere on the floor for a gritty Altamont bunch, one year removed from barely seeing any time at all.
So, what changed?
The summer defined that for the senior.
“I didn’t see the court a whole lot. I’d come in at certain times if we needed some shooting, but I knew I had to work on my game, so I worked a lot over the summer,” Jahraus said. “I worked on perfecting my shot a little bit, working on getting to the rim just in case teams started running me off the line and then I knew I had to step it up defensively, so that’s what I prioritized a lot at the start of the year so that I could stay on the court.”
Jahraus finished the season averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and nearly one steal in 23.8 minutes per game.
He also shot 41 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three and 71 percent from the free-throw line. The 39 percent clip from outside was the best Niebrugge has ever had — from a percentage standpoint — in his tenure at Altamont.
“Percentage-wise, best all-time. I think I’ve had kids that have made more three-pointers, but you shoot 39-40 percent; you’re pretty consistent and drawing attention,” Niebrugge said. “When Mason (Robinson) was out, he was the guy that people keyed on; he stretches our defense and stretches the other team’s defense and allows others to make plays.
“He knew he had a green light.”
The same confidence that Niebrugge had in Jahraus, Jahruas had in himself, too.
Jahraus didn’t sugarcoat it, either, and continued by saying that it’s more because of all of the shots he’s attempted throughout his career that has gotten him to this point.
“I’ve shot so many shots in my life and worked at it enough that whenever I go out there, I expect to make it,” Jahraus said.
One such occasion was against Nokomis during the regular season.
Altamont had been trailing for nearly the entirety of the game until the waning moments.
That’s when Jahraus had something up his sleeve, hitting a three-pointer with around 50 seconds to go that put the guests ahead by one point.
“I caught it on the wing and was ready for that shot,” Jahraus said. “It felt good and I hit it.”
Altamont ended up winning the game by four points.
“A kid that doesn’t have the confidence or is scared to shoot isn’t going to shoot the shot,” Niebrugge said. “He had the confidence to catch and shoot.”
Though the shooting was great, to Niebrugge, what was more remarkable was his defense, which Jahraus pointed to as an area of improvement during the offseason.
“He almost improved enough defensively to where we could keep him on the floor the longest,” Niebrugge said. “He was always good offensively and could always shoot it, but he got more consistent this past year. We weren’t scared to put him out there defensively. At times, Coach (Trenton) Kull might have wanted to go offense-defense late in the game, but I knew Avery was good enough defensively.”
His play didn't go unnoticed, though
Jahraus earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention. He was also a National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team selection, a National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament selection and the NTC Tournament Most Valuable Player — an honor that still shocks Jahraus to this day.
“We had three guys: me, Dillan (Elam) and Eric (Kollmann), we were all close scoring-wise and I just knew someone had to get it and I didn’t care who got it because we won,” Jahraus said. “We played really good team basketball at both tournaments, but I did enough scoring-wise and being out there, helping the team, to get on the all-tournament team. Those were big accomplishments, things I’d never done before, so those were big steps for me.”
