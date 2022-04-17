Chet Reeder is the 2022 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
The fourth-year Teutopolis head coach guided the team to a 26-8 record in 2021-2022, highlighted by a regional and sectional championship. The Wooden Shoes defeated Newton in the regional championship game, 48-45, and Mt. Carmel in the sectional championship game, 56-35. Teutopolis then fell in a super-sectional to eventual Class 2A state champion Nashville, 44-18.
Reeder is the ninth head coach in the history of the program. He has a career record of 92-29.
In his third full season with the Wooden Shoes, Reeder's group allowed the least amount of points (1,462 points, 43 points per game) in his three full seasons - Teutopolis only played 19 games in the 2021 season due to COVID-19 shortening the season.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Reeder a series of questions about his season. Here is how he answered those:
Q: What got you into coaching? Is there anyone you feel is a role model to you in the coaching industry?
A: "I think I always knew that I wanted to coach. I was one of those role-type players, and I was fortunate enough to have some 'bad' coaches and some 'good coaches' growing up. My dad always told me that you're not going to quit mid-season; you'll stick it out, and at the end of the year, you re-evaluate and if you don't want to play that next year, then so be it. He also said that even with the coaches that aren't the greatest, you are still learning, and from the good ones, you get great knowledge and great information.
"The one guy I still look up to and get advice from every day is my brother. He's the head coach down at Jerseyville. I've always looked up to him - as a player, brother, friend, and now as a coach - and he is one of my coaching role models."
Q: What kind of culture did you want to build when you first came to Teutopolis, and how have you accomplished that?
A: "This area had a great culture to start; they had a great winning tradition, and I've never been about wins and losses as a coach, even as a player. The goal was always to be better at the end of the year. The culture that I wanted to bring was that regardless of anything, we would be the hardest-working team, no matter what, every single night. That starts in practice, and that was the No. 1 culture that I wanted to bring was that practice was hard, intense, loud, and energetic. Bringing that to them was my No. 1 goal, and then to not be so focused on just winning. Getting better as a group, building better relationships within that group from player-to-player-to-coach; that was the culture I wanted to bring."
Q: Was it ever hard for your players to buy in to what you wanted to do?
A: "That first summer, we had some kids that weren't sure which way to go. We had some kids that were all-in from the start, some kids on the fence, and some kids that didn't make it that summer. But I don't think it was hard for them to buy-in. They got great families at home that expect them to work hard and do the right things. I would say the hardest part for them was that I didn't care about winning so much. The goal is to get better as a team and build better relationships for every group; that's always my goal."
Q: When you look back at the season you just had, what are you most proud of and why?
A: "I'm so proud of those seven seniors and what they have done for this program and me. I've said this a lot, but when I first got this job, people weren't saying they were a bad group; they said they wouldn't be 'the' group. People talked about other groups besides them; no one ever really talked them up, which is how I am. When I got this job, people weren't excited about it. For those seven to stick with it every day and how much better they've gotten is phenomenal."
